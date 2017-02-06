Police log for Feb. 1-3

Incidents

Wednesday

12:04 a.m., Traffic stop, 400 N. Veterans Drive

12:12 a.m., Motorist assist, 700 block of North Veterans Drive

12:32 a.m., Walk through, 700 E. Broadway St.

1:30 a.m., Walk through, Altus City Park

1:55 a.m., Assist other agencies, 905 N. Navajoe St.

2:16 a.m., Burglary, 1128 Hickory St.

2:47 a.m., Traffic stop, 400 block of North Main Street

3:18 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 301 Horizon Drive

3:53 a.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.

4:05 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 1501 E. Broadway St.

6:48 a.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.

7:11 a.m., Traffic stop, 300 block of Ridgecrest Road

7:22 a.m., Accident with no injuries, Simpson Street and Lakeside Drive

7:30 a.m., Traffic stop, 1501 S. Park Lane

7:43 a.m., Traffic stop, 1200 block of Katy Drive

7:47 a.m., Traffic stop, 1200 block of Katy Drive

7:53 a.m., Check suspicious subject, Horizon Drive

8:02 a.m., Ambulance service, 901 E. Liveoak St.

8:21 a.m., Walk through, 1120 Falcon Road

8:47 a.m., Traffic stop, Altus AFB Main Gate

9:11 a.m., Traffic stop, 1420 E. Broadway St.

9:24 a.m., Traffic stop, 400 block of West Tamarack Road

9:24 a.m., Fire, U.S. 62 West of Headrick

9:27 a.m., Traffic stop, 400 block of North Main Street

10:14 a.m., Citizen assist, 509 S. Main St.

10:17 a.m., Traffic stop, 1100 block of East Tamarack Road

10:29 a.m., Ambulance service, 305 Mockingbird Drive North

12:08 p.m., Traffic stop, A and Spurgeon streets

12:15 p.m., Accident with no injuries, 916 Sheryl Lane

1:04 p.m., Traffic stop, 100 block of West D Street

3:10 p.m., Motorist assist, Hudson and Martin Luther King streets

3:57 p.m., Walk through, 2220 N. Main St.

4:16 p.m., Runaway, 509 S. Main St.

4:52 p.m., Walk through, 1401 E. Broadway St.

4:57 p.m., Walk through, 700 E. Broadway St.

5:55 p.m., Walk through, 2220 N. Main St.

6:06 p.m., Assist other agencies, 1107 E. Sycamore St.

6:17 p.m., Ambulance service, 1361 Canterbury Boulevard

6:24 p.m., Domestic disturbance, 600 block of West Elm Street

7:15 p.m., Traffic stop, 700 block of North Willard Street

7:20 p.m., Traffic stop, 1300 block of East Falcon Road

7:34 p.m., Traffic stop, 2500 N. Main St.

7:55 p.m., Traffic stop, Reservoir

8:20 p.m., Traffic stop, 1900 block of Glenn Road

9:38 p.m., Check suspicious subject, 819 E. Commerce St.

9:41 p.m., Check welfare, 415 S. Lee St.

10:24 p.m., Ambulance service, 513 Libra St.

11:27 p.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.

Thursday

12:42 a.m., Traffic hazard, 100 E. Nona St.

12:45 a.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.

12:59 a.m., Walk through, Kiwanis Park

1:43 a.m., Domestic disturbance, 600 block of West Hardy Street

1:53 a.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.

1:56 a.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.

7:34 a.m., Animal stray dog, Inis Street

7:38 a.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.

7:45 a.m., Motorist assist, Main and Bradford streets

8:09 a.m., Burglary, 521 N. Willard St.

8:13 a.m., Walk through, 2516 N. Main St.

8:22 a.m., Walk through, 421 N. Main St.

8:41 a.m., Traffic stop, Cameron Drive and Glenn Road

8:56 a.m., Ambulance service, 310 W. 5th St., Duke

9:27 a.m., Medi-flight, 1200 E. Pecan St.

9:31 a.m., Check welfare, 1201 Union Circle Apt. 1

10:37 a.m., Animal stray dog, Simpson and Main streets

11:53 a.m., Ambulance service, 1016 Cherry St.

12:49 p.m., Property damage, 929 Katy Drive

2:32 p.m., Larceny shoplifting, 2500 N. Main St.

3:07 p.m., Check welfare, Falcon Road and Veterans Drive

4:09 p.m., Assist other agencies, West Tamarack and Market roads

4:35 p.m., Larceny, 1092 Elk St.

6:44 p.m., Traffic stop, 100 E. Walker St.

6:46 p.m., Traffic stop, 400 block of West Elm Street

7:53 p.m., Traffic stop, 600 block of South Navajoe Street

8:09 p.m., Traffic stop, 500 Navajoe Road

8:17 p.m., Burglary, 900 N. Grady St.

9:04 p.m., Check suspicious subject, 1104 N. Benson St.

9:25 p.m., Intoxicated person, 1211 N. Lee St.

11:19 p.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.

11:21 p.m., Walk through, 2500 N. Main St.

11:23 p.m., Warrants, 2101 N. Park Lane

11:47 p.m., Walk through, 2101 E. Broadway St.

Friday

12:22 a.m., Warrants, 1904 Canary Lane

12:29 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 1217 Hickory St.

2:21 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 600 block of West Bradford Street

2:28 a.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.

3:13 a.m., Assist other agencies, 101 Sequoyah Lane

4:33 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 1100 1/2 N. Howse St.

Arrests

Wednesday

Paul John Alcorta, 29, Motion to revoke: driving under suspension

Veronica Garcia, 43, Trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine of 20 grams or more

Rene Mendoza-Lopez, 43, Public intoxication