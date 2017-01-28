Rising to the challenge

Maya Angelou’s famous poem, “Still I Rise,” depicts the poet as triumphant and ready to face the world with her declaration, “With the certainty of tides, just like hopes springing high, still I rise.”

This is the sentiment which the many collaborators of the Salvation Army’s Resource, Inform, Serve, Evaluate or RISE initiative hope to pass on to their fellow community members.

In 2014, preliminary planning to bring the RISE initiative of the Salvation Army began. The Getting Ahead workshop has been a work in progress since June 2016. Now, the RISE steering committee is accepting applications for the workshop that will begin Feb. 16 at Freedom Church at 1400 Falcon Road in Altus.

The workshop is designed to help individuals build resources for a more prosperous life for themselves, their families, and their community. The 16-week program called Getting Ahead by Philip E. DeVol shows students how to understand the hidden rules of class to build up financial, emotional, and social wealth. Students will be investigating the impact of economic realities, community and personal resources and community prosperity.

The Getting Ahead workshop isn’t new to Oklahoma. In 2015, it was held in Lawton for the residents of Comanche County, and the results are best seen through the eyes of those who experienced the workshop.

Shamika Wilson has five daughters, and when she heard about the workshop when she picked up her children from school, she decided to go.

“I wanted to see what the reasons were that I was just getting by and living paycheck to paycheck,” Wilson said. “Self-assessment is a big part of the program, from relationships and addictive behaviors to involvement in the community, so I learned a lot about myself.”

Now, Wilson is an interviewer for Getting Ahead. She reviews applications sent in by others in the community who are looking to get ahead, and she credits her success to the friendships and connections she made in the program and the continued fellowship over monthly potluck dinners.

“If you’re wondering if you should do it, my advice is to go for it,” Wilson said. “Anyone, regardless of their income, will benefit from the information.”

Applicants must be committed to attending the workshop from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays for 16 weeks. Donors and volunteers from around the community are providing free childcare, workbooks, supplies and meals for each investigator and any children that who come with their parents and each investigator will receive a $20 value stipend each week for participating in the workshop.

Applicants will be interviewed and chosen based on their commitment to the workshop. Anyone can apply regardless of his or her financial situation, age or employment status. Applications must be turned in to the Salvation Army office, 1100 N. Park Lane, or store, 110 N. Main St. in Altus no later than Feb. 3.

“Investigators learn by using life itself as the context for their learning,” RISE steering committee Secretary Tara Turner said. “By conducting their own investigations and talking with co-investigators, they learn without being ‘taught’.”

For more information, contact Salvation Army Major Ben Walters at 580-482-8577 or uss.salvationarmy.org.

By Katrina Goforth kgoforth@civitasmedia.com

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

