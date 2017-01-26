Please submit all items by noon to run the next publication day. All submissions must include a street address where the event will be held and a contact name, phone number or email address

Bartlesville Annual Polar Plunge is scheduled for 11 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 205 SW Frank Phillips Blvd. in Bartlesville. Registration is $75 and set for 10 a.m. The event raises funds for the Special Olympics Oklahoma athletes. For more information, call 800-722-9004, visit www.mysook.org or email Donna Ham at donna@sook.org.

An evening Christian music service is slated for 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Altus Church of God, 900 S. Park Lane in Altus. Matt Jones’ singing group is scheduled to perform and everyone is invited. For more information contact Bill Estepp at 580-481-0064.

A senior citizens public hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 1 in the Building 420 conference room, 420 Sooner Drive in Burns Flat. South Western Oklahoma Development Authority Area Agency on Aging is hosting the discussion on services for local seniors and are accepting oral and written comments. For more information contact Samantha Walker at 530-5662-4882, ext. 105 or Mary Peck at mary@swoda.org or 590-562-4882, ext. 180.

A free Drug Endangered Children presentation is slated for 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Southwest Technology Center, seminar center room, 711 Tamarack Road in Altus. Presenters include Alicia Van Buskirk, Child Welfare State Nurse Manager and Dub Turner, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. For more information contact Adrian King at aking4916@gmail.com or 832-423-0377.

A Ladies Shopping Evening on the Square 101 N Main St. is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Feb. 7. Stores around the square will be serving various types of drinks and dishes for shoppers. For more information, contact Rennie Schults at 580-379-4111.

Applications are being accepted through Feb. 3 for the Salvation Army’s Resource, Inform, Serve, Evaluate or RISE workshop slated to begin 6-9 p.m. Feb. 16 at Freedom Church at 1400 Falcon Road in Altus and continue for 16 weeks. The workshop is designed to help individuals build resources for a more prosperous life for themselves, their families and their community, and applications can be turned in at the Salvation Army office, 1100 N. Park Lane, or store, 110 N. Main St. in Altus. For more information, contact Salvation Army Major Ben Walters at 580-482-8577 or uss.salvationarmy.org.

Conservation Stewardship Program or CSP applications are being sought through Feb. 3, 2017 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service or NRCS. CSP is for producers who are already established conservation stewards, helping them to deliver multiple conservation benefits on working lands, including improved water and soil quality and enhanced wildlife habitat. For more information call 405-742-1204 or visit www.nrcs.usda.gov/csp.

A chili supper is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 6 at Martha Road Baptist Church, 20388 CR North in Altus. The event costs $5 per person at the door, is for men and boys and will feature guest speaker Jerrod McPherson of the Christian Motorcyclists Association. Door prizes include a Remington 870 model 12-gauge shotgun. For more information contact Kevin Baker at 580-482-3377 or kevin@martharoadbaptist.org.

A cyber-security workshop called Lock it Down, Build it Up is scheduled for 4 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Altus Public Library at 421 N. Hudson St. in Altus. This third of three classes is free and open to the public. For more information call Melissa Lahue at 580-477-2890 or email tdavis@spls.lib.ok.us.

The Men of Faith in Action monthly breakfast is set for 7:30 a.m. Feb. 11 at the First United Methodist Church, 317 N. Main St. in Altus. The featured speaker is Matt Moran of the Altus Times and the event is free, but donations are accepted. For more information contact Jeff Greenlee at 405-397-6553 or jgreenlee@nbcok.com.

A Fundraiser Gala is slated Feb. 23 at Life Service at Pathways at 1721 N. Main St., Suite 2 in Altus. For more information contact Liz Moon at 580-649-9853 or altuspathways@gmail.com.

A garage sale fundraiser is slated for 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 25 at the Altus Community Center, 401 Falcon Road in Altus. Proceeds are designated for That Altus Band trips. For more information contact Julie Lynch at 940-636-5652 or Ambra Finstad at 580-471-8228.

A grand opening is slated March 4 for Life Services at Pathways at 1721 N. Main St., Suite 2 in Altus. For more information contact Liz Moon at 580-649-9853 or altuspathways@gmail.com.

Tickets are on sale for Chef’s Feast event slated for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 23 at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, Complimentary beverages and 1700 NE 63rd St., Oklahoma City. Proceeds from the event are designated for the Regional Food Bank’s Food for Kids programs. For more information visit chefsfeast.org or contact Angie Doss 405-604-7109 or adoss@regionalfoodbank.org.

Nominations are being accepted for the 2017 outstanding program awards for local education foundations until April 3. The program honors public school foundations with trophies and monetary awards of $1,000 each to be presented at an Oct. 7 fall forum. For more information contact Karen Rose at 918-743-5533 or krose@ofe.org.

Tax tax preparation services for low to moderate income taxpayers in Altus who cannot afford services are scheduled for 1-6 p.m. Jan. 30 to April 17 at the Towers Apartments, 101 E. Commerce St. in Altus. The service is provided for those with an annual income of $54,000 or less by Southwest Oklahoma Community Action Group’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program or RSVP and no appointments are necessary. For more information call 580-482-1221 .

Tax tax preparation services for low to moderate income taxpayers in Hollis who cannot afford services are available through April 17 by calling Hollis Head Start at 580-688-9177.

Tax tax preparation services for low to moderate income taxpayers in Mangum who cannot afford services are available through April 17 by calling Mangum Head Start at 580-782-3712.