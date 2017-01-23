Community calendar

Please submit all items by noon to run the next publication day. All submissions must include a street address where the event will be held and a contact name, phone number or email address

A potluck monthly birthday celebration is scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 23 followed by an hour of dancing at the Altus Community Center at 401 Falcon Road in Altus. No dance experience or partner is required, admission is free, but donations, snacks or covered dish are accepted. For more information contact Al Messerly at 580-477-1822 or coveyfac@cableone.net.

A water-based oils class is slated for 6-9 p.m. Jan. 24-26 at the Western Oklahoma State College, 2801 N. Main St., Room B19 in Altus. Bobby Avila is teaching the Shortgrass Arts Institute class that costs $30. For more information contact Tammy Davis at 580-477-2890 or tdavis@spls.lib.ok.us or visit the Altus Public Library, 421 N. Hudson St. in Altus.

The Red River Crops Conference is slated for 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m Jan. 24-25 at the Childress Event Center at 1100 N.W. Seventh St. in Childress, Texas. Cost is $25 per participant and includes both days. For more information contact Gary Strickland at 580-482-0823 or gary.strickland@okstate.edu or visit the Oklahoma State University Extension office at 2801 N. Main St. in Altus or agrilife.org/redrivercropsconference.

The Banjo World of Steve Martin exhibit is set to close Jan. 25 at the American Banjo Museum, 9 E. Sheridan Ave., Oklahoma City. For more information call 405-604-2793 or visit www.AmericanBanjoMuseum.com.

A board member election is scheduled for the East Jackson Target Area of the Southwest Oklahoma Community Action Group Inc. board of directors at 11 a.m. Jan. 26 at the Altus meal site at 905 N. Willard St. in Altus. The area includes Altus, Blair and Headrick so the candidate must reside within those boundaries. For more information, contact Amy Reyes at 580-482-5040.

An evening Christian music service is slated for 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Altus Church of God, 900 S. Park Lane in Altus. Matt Jones’ singing group is scheduled to perform and everyone is invited. For more information contact Bill Estepp at 580-481-0064.

A free Drug Endangered Children presentation is slated for 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Southwest Technology Center, seminar center room, 711 Tamarack Road in Altus. Presenters include Alicia Van Buskirk, Child Welfare State Nurse Manager and Dub Turner, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. For more information contact Adrian King at aking4916@gmail.com or 832-423-0377.

Applications are being accepted through Feb. 3 for the Salvation Army’s Resource, Inform, Serve, Evaluate or RISE workshop slated to begin 6-9 p.m. Feb. 16 at Freedom Church at 1400 Falcon Road in Altus and continue for 16 weeks. The workshop is designed to help individuals build resources for a more prosperous life for themselves, their families and their community, and applications can be turned in at the Salvation Army office, 1100 N. Park Lane, or store, 110 N. Main St. in Altus. For more information, contact Salvation Army Major Ben Walters at 580-482-8577 or uss.salvationarmy.org.

Conservation Stewardship Program or CSP applications are being sought through Feb. 3, 2017 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service or NRCS. CSP is for producers who are already established conservation stewards, helping them to deliver multiple conservation benefits on working lands, including improved water and soil quality and enhanced wildlife habitat. For more information call 405-742-1204 or visit www.nrcs.usda.gov/csp.

A chili supper is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 6 at Martha Road Baptist Church, 20388 CR North in Altus. The event costs $5 per person at the door, is for men and boys and will feature guest speaker Jerrod McPherson of the Christian Motorcyclists Association. Door prizes include a Remington 870 model 12-gauge shotgun. For more information contact Kevin Baker at 580-482-3377 or kevin@martharoadbaptist.org.

A cyber-security workshop called Lock it Down, Build it Up is scheduled for 4 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Altus Public Library at 421 N. Hudson St. in Altus. This third of three classes is free and open to the public. For more information call Melissa Lahue at 580-477-2890 or email tdavis@spls.lib.ok.us.

The Men of Faith in Action monthly breakfast is set for 7:30 a.m. Feb. 11 at the First United Methodist Church, 317 N. Main St. in Altus. The featured speaker is Matt Moran of the Altus Times and the event is free, but donations are accepted. For more information contact Jeff Greenlee at 405-397-6553 or jgreenlee@nbcok.com.

A Fundraiser Gala is slated Feb. 23 at Life Service at Pathways at 1721 N. Main St., Suite 2 in Altus. For more information contact Liz Moon at 580-649-9853 or altuspathways@gmail.com.

A grand opening is slated March 4 for Life Services at Pathways at 1721 N. Main St., Suite 2 in Altus. For more information contact Liz Moon at 580-649-9853 or altuspathways@gmail.com.

Nominations are being accepted for the 2017 outstanding program awards for local education foundations until April 3. The program honors public school foundations with trophies and monetary awards of $1,000 each to be presented at an Oct. 7 fall forum. For more information contact Karen Rose at 918-743-5533 or krose@ofe.org.