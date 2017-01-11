Hundreds receive raise despite shortfall

OKLAHOMA CITY — More than 500 Oklahoma state employees received pay raises last year despite the state facing a $1.3 billion budget shortfall.

Information obtained by The Oklahoman from the state Office of Management and Enterprise shows 554 raises totaling just more than $5 million.

They include $5,000 to an equipment operator at the Transportation Department to bring the salary to $25,000 and $5,000 to a Wildlife Conservation Department procurement officer to bring the salary to $33,600.

Other raises include $17,000 to Oklahoma Health Department’s Dr. Kristy Bradley to raise her pay to $130,000 and $10,000 to Grand River Dam Authority General Manager Tim Brown to bring his pay to $200,000.

OMES spokeswoman Shelley Zumwalt said the reasons for the raises include people taking on additional duties and those whose salary wasn’t competitive with similar positions.