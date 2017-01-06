Please submit all items by noon to run the next publication day. All submissions must include a street address where the event will be held and a contact name, phone number or email address

Polls are open for the Altus School District Special Bond Election for early voting from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan 6 at the Jackson County Election Board office at 101 N. Main St. Room 105 in Altus, OK 73521. Proof of identity is required via a valid photo ID issued by federal, state, or tribal government; the free voter identification card issued to every voter or to sign an affidavit and vote a provisional ballot. For more information call Jennifer L. Wilson at 580-482-2370 or visit www.elections.ok.gov.

The Altus High School boys and girls basketball teams playing in the Chickasha tournament that was scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Jan. 6 have been postponed due to weather. For more information contact Amanda Davis at 580-481-3091 or adavis@altusps.com.

The Altus Junior High School wrestling tournament in Marlow scheduled for Jan. 6-7 has been canceled due to the weather. For more information contact Amanda Davis at 580-481-3091 or adavis@altusps.com.

There will be a breakfast fundraiser for veterans 7-11 a.m. Jan. 7 at the Towers Apartments meeting room, 101 E. Commerce St.in Altus. The cost will be $5 for all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs with biscuits and gravy, and proceeds go to assist needy veterans and their families in Southwest Oklahoma. For more information call Disabled American Veterans Chapter 33 commander Virgil Williams at 580-471-1692.

A free tango lesson is scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 9 followed by an hour of dancing at the Altus Community Center at 401 Falcon Road in Altus. No dance experience or partner is required, admission is free, but donations, snacks or covered dish are accepted. For more information contact Al Messerly at 580-477-1822 or coveyfac@cableone.net.

Polls are open for the Altus School District Special Bond Election for regular voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at assigned polling places. Proof of identity is required via a valid photo ID issued by federal, state, or tribal government; the free voter identification card issued to every voter or to sign an affidavit and vote a provisional ballot. For more information call Jennifer L. Wilson at 580-482-2370 or visit Jackson County Election Board office at 101 N. Main St. Room 105 in Altus, OK 73521 or www.elections.ok.gov.

The Children’s Chorus auditions are scheduled for 4 p.m. Jan. 10 in the Herschal H. Crow Fine Arts Center, 2801 N. Main St. in Altus. Children age 8-12 are welcome. For more information contact Jeff Gonda at 580-477-7812 or jeffrey.gonda@wosc.edu.

A monthly meeting of the Jackson County Community Health Action Team or JCCHAT is slated for noon Jan. 11 in the First Floor Conference Room at the Jackson County Memorial Hospital at 1200 E. Pecan St. in Altus. For more information contact Debbie New at 580-782-5531 deboran@health.ok.gov.

Auditions for chorus cast members are scheduled for 4 p.m. Jan. 11 in the Herschal H. Crow Fine Arts Center, 2801 N. Main St. in Altus. Everyone is welcome and need not be a student at Western Oklahoma State College. For more information contact Jeff Gonda at 580-477-7812 or jeffrey.gonda@wosc.edu.

A cyber-security workshop called The Big Bad Wolf and You is scheduled for 4 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Altus Public Library at 421 N. Hudson St. in Altus. This second of three classes is free and open to the public. For more information call Melissa Lahue at 580-477-2890 or email tdavis@spls.lib.ok.us.

The Men of Faith in Action monthly breakfast is set for 7:30 a.m. Jan. 14 at the First United Methodist Church, 317 N. Main St. in Altus. The featured speaker is Matt Moran of the Altus Times and the event is free, but donations are accepted. For more information contact Jeff Greenlee at 405-397-6553 or jgreenlee@nbcok.com.

The 2017 Western Oklahoma State College Alumni Association Hall of Fame induction nominations are being accepted through Jan. 20. The award honors outstanding achievements of former students. For more information contact Whitney Graham at whitney.graham@wosc.edu or 580-477-7706 or visit WOSC at 2801 N. Main St. in Altus.

The Banjo World of Steve Martin exhibit is set to close Jan. 25 at the American Banjo Museum, 9 E. Sheridan Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73104. For more information call 405-604-2793 or visit www.AmericanBanjoMuseum.com.

A free Drug Endangered Children presentation is slated for 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Southwest Technology Center, seminar center room, 711 Tamarack Road in Altus. Presenters include Alicia Van Buskirk, Child Welfare State Nurse Manager and Dub Turner, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. For more information contact Adrian King at aking4916@gmail.com or 580-477-2250.

Conservation Stewardship Program or CSP applications are being sought through Feb. 3, 2017 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service or NRCS. CSP is for producers who are already established conservation stewards, helping them to deliver multiple conservation benefits on working lands, including improved water and soil quality and enhanced wildlife habitat. For more information call 405-742-1204 or visit www.nrcs.usda.gov/csp.

A cyber-security workshop called Lock it Down, Build it Up is scheduled for 4 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Altus Public Library at 421 N. Hudson St. in Altus. This third of three classes is free and open to the public. For more information call Melissa Lahue at 580-477-2890 or email tdavis@spls.lib.ok.us.