Southwest Oklahoma Community Action Group Inc. or SOCAG’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program or RSVP is seeking volunteers for Jackson, Harmon and Greer Counties. Mature adults age 55 and older often find meaningful and useful service in the RSVP ranks supporting nonprofit organizations and government entities, sometimes as greeters and tax preparers for those unable to afford an accountant. Training is provided. For more information call 580-482-4141.

A candlelight Christmas service is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 23 at the Martha Road Baptist Church at 20388 E. CR 158 in Altus. Refreshments will be served after the service and the event is open to the public. For more information call Kevin Baker at 580-482-3377 or email kevin@martharoadbaptist.org

A Christmas Eve candlelight service is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 24 at Grace United Methodist Church at 620 S Park Lane in Altus. For more information call the church office at 580-482-4093.

A special Christmas Eve candlelight service is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 24 at the First Presbyterian Church, 208 East Cypress St. in Altus. Everyone is welcome and the Rev. Bill Carr is slated to moderate the service. For more information contact Glenda Briscoe at 580-482-3936.

A mission worship service is scheduled 7 p.m. Dec. 24 at the new office of Christians Assisting, Resourcing and Encouraging or Operation CARE building at 221 W. Walnut St. in Altus. For more information contact Leslie Lingle at 580-482-4466.

There will be a traditional Christmas Eve candlelight service 10:30 p.m. Dec. 24 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 721 N. Thomas St. in Altus. Communion, Christmas carols and a reception following the worship service are planned. For more information contact the Rev. Suzanne Mollison at 580-482-7239.

A Christmas Day service is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Dec. 25 at the First Presbyterian Church, 208 East Cypress St. in Altus. Everyone is welcome and Chaplain Erin Martinez is slated to moderate the service. For more information contact Glenda Briscoe at 580-482-3936.

A holiday pecan sale fundraiser is underway through Dec. 31 by the St. Pauls Episcopal Church women at 721 N. Thomas St. in Altus. For more information call Joyce Kenner at 580-471-5969 or Iva Nell Templer at 580-482-1426.

Applications for absentee ballots must be received at the Jackson County Board of Elections by 5 p.m. Jan. 4 to vote in the Jan. 10 Altus School District Special Bond Election. All ballots must be at the election board office by 7 p.m. election day. For more information, visit the Jackson County Board of Elections, 101 N. Main St., Room 105 in Altus, call 580-482-2370 or visit www.elections.ok.gov.

A free tango lesson is scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 9 followed by an hour of dancing at the Altus Community Center at 401 Falcon Road in Altus. No dance experience or partner is required, admission is free, but donations, snacks or covered dish are accepted. For more information contact Al Messerly at 580-477-1822 or coveyfac@cableone.net.

The Children’s Chorus auditions are scheduled for 4 p.m. Jan. 10 in the Herschal H. Crow Fine Arts Center, 2801 N. Main St. in Altus. Children age 8-12 are welcome. For more information contact Jeff Gonda at 580-477-7812 or jeffrey.gonda@wosc.edu.

Auditions for chorus cast members are scheduled for 4 p.m. Jan. 11 in the Herschal H Crow Fine Arts Center, 2801 N. Main St. in Altus. Everyone is welcome and need not be a student at Western Oklahoma State College. For more information contact Jeff Gonda at 580-477-7812 or jeffrey.gonda@wosc.edu.

A cyber-security workshop called The Big Bad Wolf and You is scheduled for 4 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Altus Public Library at 421 N. Hudson St. in Altus. This second of three classes is free and open to the public. For more information call Melissa Lahue at 580-477-2890 or email tdavis@spls.lib.ok.us.

Conservation Stewardship Program or CSP applications are being sought through Feb. 3, 2017 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service or NRCS. CSP is for producers who are already established conservation stewards, helping them to deliver multiple conservation benefits on working lands, including improved water and soil quality and enhanced wildlife habitat. For more information call 405-742-1204 or visit www.nrcs.usda.gov/csp.

A cyber-security workshop called Lock it Down, Build it Up is scheduled for 4 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Altus Public Library at 421 N. Hudson St. in Altus. This third of three classes is free and open to the public. For more information call Melissa Lahue at 580-477-2890 or email tdavis@spls.lib.ok.us.