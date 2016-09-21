Incidents
Sunday
12:44 a.m., Juvenile in need of assistance, 604 E. Pecan St.
1:54 a.m., Walk through, 2516 E. Broadway St.
4:22 a.m., Disturbing the peace, 2201 N. Main St. Apt. 7F
8:15 a.m., Traffic hazard, debris, 400 block of Martin Luther King Street
8:30 a.m., Ambulance service, 1217 Karen St.
8:58 a.m., Traffic stop, South of Libra Street
9:12 a.m., Traffic stop, south of city limits
9:24 a.m., Animal wild, 420 N. Grady St.
9:28 a.m., Traffic stop, south of city limits
9:41 a.m., Traffic stop, 1300 block of South Main Street
10:15 a.m., Traffic stop, 500 block of North Jackson Street
10:19 a.m., Traffic stop, Scott Street and Ridgecrest Road
10:19 a.m., Traffic stop, 500 block of East Sutherland Street
10:43 a.m., Juvenile in need of assistance, 1000 N. Grady St.
11:02 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 721 W. A St.
11:34 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 99 S. Carver St.
11:57 a.m., Larceny, 811 W. Liveoak St.
12:20 p.m., Accident with no injuries, D and Lee streets
1:25 p.m., Traffic stop, alley between Elder Street and Altus High School
1:37 p.m., Traffic stop, 1000 block of East Liveoak Street
2:51 p.m., Reckless driving, Falcon Road and North Park Lane
2:51 p.m., Burglary, 611 N. Navajoe St.
3:23 p.m., Traffic stop, 100 block of North Veterans Drive
3:38 p.m., Traffic stop, 2500 block of North Main Street
3:47 p.m., Traffic stop, 1600 block of South Main Street
4:35 p.m., Larceny, 1001 Phoebe St.
5:18 p.m., Disturbance, 1601 N. Main St.
5:41 p.m., Disturbing the peace, 800 block of Kathy Avenue
6:49 p.m., Traffic stop, 401 E. Broadway St.
7:37 p.m., Burglary, 1003 Walnut St.
7:52 p.m., Assault and battery, 1301 Springfield No. 2
8:28 p.m., Check welfare, 1105 Chestnut St.
9:11 p.m., Property damage, 510 N. Hightower St.
9:38 p.m., Traffic stop, 1000 block of East Broadway Street
11:01 p.m., Traffic stop, 100 block of North Blain Street
11:10 p.m., Ambulance service, 1116 W. Frisco St.
11:30 p.m., Traffic stop, 1000 E. Broadway St.
11:37 p.m., Walk through, 2516 E. Broadway St.
Monday
12:20 a.m., Walk through, Missile Park
1:53 a.m., Traffic stop, 900 S. Kennedy St.
1:57 a.m., K-9 vehicle search, 900 S. Kennedy St.
3:24 a.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.
3:47 a.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.
5:18 a.m., Walk through, 700 E. Broadway St.
5:56 a.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.
7:19 a.m., Traffic control, 1100 N. Forrest St.
7:27 a.m., Traffic control, 1220 N. Grady St.
7:36 a.m., Traffic control, 1601 S. Park Lane
7:39 a.m., Traffic control, 1200 S. Glenda St.
7:58 a.m., Reckless driving, 1221 N. Howse St.
7:58 a.m., Ambulance service, 703 Comanche Trail
9:17 a.m., Domestic disturbance, 721 Judy St.
9:38 a.m., Traffic stop, Baker Street and Ridgecrest Road
10:29 a.m., Traffic stop, 100 block of South Willard Street
12:48 p.m., Stolen property, 509 S. Main St.
1:03 p.m., Traffic stop, 400 block of North Willard Street
1:22 p.m., Accident with no injuries, Highway 6, North of Eldorado
1:35 p.m., Citizen assist, 1400 Falcon Road
1:50 p.m., Domestic disturbance, 704 W. Commerce St.
1:55 p.m., Fire, 1904 Canary St.
3:17 p.m., Check suspicious subject, 505 N. Julian St.
3:26 p.m., Ambulance service, 414 S. Carver Road
5:02 p.m., Stolen property, 1404 Inis St.
5:06 p.m., Traffic stop, 1200 block of North Veterans Drive
5:20 p.m., Walk through, 1800 N. Main St.
5:36 p.m., Ambulance service, Hickory Street and South Park Lane
5:49 p.m., Traffic stop, 300 block of South Park Lane
6:12 p.m., Ambulance service, 1501 S. Park Lane Apt. 210
6:13 p.m., Stolen property, 510 N. Hightower St.
6:24 p.m., Citizen assist, 509 S. Main St.
6:42 p.m., Traffic stop, 500 block of North Spurgeon Street
7:05 p.m., Ambulance service, 913 N. Chalmers St.
7:14 p.m., Traffic stop, 200 S. Main St.
7:20 p.m., Fight, 1304 Polk St.
8:16 p.m., Walk through, 421 N. Main St.
8:45 p.m., Traffic stop, 1200 Asalee St.
9:06 p.m., Burglary, 726 E. Pecan St.
9:25 p.m., Disturbance, 137 Cameron Drive
10:44 p.m., Accident with no injuries, 1401 N. Blain St. Lot 28
11:33 p.m., Check suspicious subject, 200 E. Sutherland St.
11:53 p.m., Fire, 2812 E. Broadway St.
Tuesday
12:27 a.m., Walk through, 700 E. Broadway St.
12:46 a.m., Walk through, Altus City Park
12:58 p.m., Traffic stop, 300 E. Broadway St.
1:23 a.m., Traffic stop, 500 E. A St.
2:20 a.m., Traffic stop, 1000 N. Lee St.
2:36 a.m., Ambulance service, 1224 E. Tamarack Road
2:49 a.m., Traffic stop, 100 E. Walker St.
6:44 a.m., Walk through, 700 E. Broadway St.
7:16 a.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.
7:53 a.m., Traffic stop, 1100 block of Forrest Street
Arrests
Friday
Craig Antonio Carr, 54, Carter County hold
Quamell Daunte Massenburg, 25, Failure to appear or pay fines and costs
Ieasha Pearl Shabra Moseley, 25, Failure to pay fines and costs
Becky Ann Sauceda, 51, Failure to pay, interfering with officers
Jason Ray See, 34, Consumes intoxicant in public
John Edward Wilson, 34, Failure to appear and pay fines and court costs
Saturday
Janie Mae Davis, 51, Larceny
Johnny Ray Embers, 59, Grand larceny
Tony A. Garcia, 40, Possession of Schedule I or II substance
Tedrick Cordell Shivers, 39, Driving with revoked or suspended license
Cole Anthony Tedford, 23, Public intoxication
Sunday
Kellie Renee Kelso, 22, Failure to pay fines and costs, larceny
Brenda Lee Ortiz, 23, Failure to pay fines
Jaromie Lee Theis, 39, Canadian County hold
John Dalton Zinn, 45, Beckham County hold
Monday
James Allen Ray Lemmon, 34, Failure to pay fines and costs
James Paul William Martens, 35, Driving with a breath alcohol content of 0.08 or more
Jason Tyler Nieto, 24, Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Elizabeth Perez-Ramirez, 34, Failure to pay and appear; child support
Tuesday
Betty Ann Hooper, 31, Driving with a suspended or revoked license
Candace Michelle Gross Jones, 47, Driving without proper license plate and with a suspended or revoked license