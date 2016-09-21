Incidents

Sunday

12:44 a.m., Juvenile in need of assistance, 604 E. Pecan St.

1:54 a.m., Walk through, 2516 E. Broadway St.

4:22 a.m., Disturbing the peace, 2201 N. Main St. Apt. 7F

8:15 a.m., Traffic hazard, debris, 400 block of Martin Luther King Street

8:30 a.m., Ambulance service, 1217 Karen St.

8:58 a.m., Traffic stop, South of Libra Street

9:12 a.m., Traffic stop, south of city limits

9:24 a.m., Animal wild, 420 N. Grady St.

9:28 a.m., Traffic stop, south of city limits

9:41 a.m., Traffic stop, 1300 block of South Main Street

10:15 a.m., Traffic stop, 500 block of North Jackson Street

10:19 a.m., Traffic stop, Scott Street and Ridgecrest Road

10:19 a.m., Traffic stop, 500 block of East Sutherland Street

10:43 a.m., Juvenile in need of assistance, 1000 N. Grady St.

11:02 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 721 W. A St.

11:34 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 99 S. Carver St.

11:57 a.m., Larceny, 811 W. Liveoak St.

12:20 p.m., Accident with no injuries, D and Lee streets

1:25 p.m., Traffic stop, alley between Elder Street and Altus High School

1:37 p.m., Traffic stop, 1000 block of East Liveoak Street

2:51 p.m., Reckless driving, Falcon Road and North Park Lane

2:51 p.m., Burglary, 611 N. Navajoe St.

3:23 p.m., Traffic stop, 100 block of North Veterans Drive

3:38 p.m., Traffic stop, 2500 block of North Main Street

3:47 p.m., Traffic stop, 1600 block of South Main Street

4:35 p.m., Larceny, 1001 Phoebe St.

5:18 p.m., Disturbance, 1601 N. Main St.

5:41 p.m., Disturbing the peace, 800 block of Kathy Avenue

6:49 p.m., Traffic stop, 401 E. Broadway St.

7:37 p.m., Burglary, 1003 Walnut St.

7:52 p.m., Assault and battery, 1301 Springfield No. 2

8:28 p.m., Check welfare, 1105 Chestnut St.

9:11 p.m., Property damage, 510 N. Hightower St.

9:38 p.m., Traffic stop, 1000 block of East Broadway Street

11:01 p.m., Traffic stop, 100 block of North Blain Street

11:10 p.m., Ambulance service, 1116 W. Frisco St.

11:30 p.m., Traffic stop, 1000 E. Broadway St.

11:37 p.m., Walk through, 2516 E. Broadway St.

Monday

12:20 a.m., Walk through, Missile Park

1:53 a.m., Traffic stop, 900 S. Kennedy St.

1:57 a.m., K-9 vehicle search, 900 S. Kennedy St.

3:24 a.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.

3:47 a.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.

5:18 a.m., Walk through, 700 E. Broadway St.

5:56 a.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.

7:19 a.m., Traffic control, 1100 N. Forrest St.

7:27 a.m., Traffic control, 1220 N. Grady St.

7:36 a.m., Traffic control, 1601 S. Park Lane

7:39 a.m., Traffic control, 1200 S. Glenda St.

7:58 a.m., Reckless driving, 1221 N. Howse St.

7:58 a.m., Ambulance service, 703 Comanche Trail

9:17 a.m., Domestic disturbance, 721 Judy St.

9:38 a.m., Traffic stop, Baker Street and Ridgecrest Road

10:29 a.m., Traffic stop, 100 block of South Willard Street

12:48 p.m., Stolen property, 509 S. Main St.

1:03 p.m., Traffic stop, 400 block of North Willard Street

1:22 p.m., Accident with no injuries, Highway 6, North of Eldorado

1:35 p.m., Citizen assist, 1400 Falcon Road

1:50 p.m., Domestic disturbance, 704 W. Commerce St.

1:55 p.m., Fire, 1904 Canary St.

3:17 p.m., Check suspicious subject, 505 N. Julian St.

3:26 p.m., Ambulance service, 414 S. Carver Road

5:02 p.m., Stolen property, 1404 Inis St.

5:06 p.m., Traffic stop, 1200 block of North Veterans Drive

5:20 p.m., Walk through, 1800 N. Main St.

5:36 p.m., Ambulance service, Hickory Street and South Park Lane

5:49 p.m., Traffic stop, 300 block of South Park Lane

6:12 p.m., Ambulance service, 1501 S. Park Lane Apt. 210

6:13 p.m., Stolen property, 510 N. Hightower St.

6:24 p.m., Citizen assist, 509 S. Main St.

6:42 p.m., Traffic stop, 500 block of North Spurgeon Street

7:05 p.m., Ambulance service, 913 N. Chalmers St.

7:14 p.m., Traffic stop, 200 S. Main St.

7:20 p.m., Fight, 1304 Polk St.

8:16 p.m., Walk through, 421 N. Main St.

8:45 p.m., Traffic stop, 1200 Asalee St.

9:06 p.m., Burglary, 726 E. Pecan St.

9:25 p.m., Disturbance, 137 Cameron Drive

10:44 p.m., Accident with no injuries, 1401 N. Blain St. Lot 28

11:33 p.m., Check suspicious subject, 200 E. Sutherland St.

11:53 p.m., Fire, 2812 E. Broadway St.

Tuesday

12:27 a.m., Walk through, 700 E. Broadway St.

12:46 a.m., Walk through, Altus City Park

12:58 p.m., Traffic stop, 300 E. Broadway St.

1:23 a.m., Traffic stop, 500 E. A St.

2:20 a.m., Traffic stop, 1000 N. Lee St.

2:36 a.m., Ambulance service, 1224 E. Tamarack Road

2:49 a.m., Traffic stop, 100 E. Walker St.

6:44 a.m., Walk through, 700 E. Broadway St.

7:16 a.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.

7:53 a.m., Traffic stop, 1100 block of Forrest Street

Arrests

Friday

Craig Antonio Carr, 54, Carter County hold

Quamell Daunte Massenburg, 25, Failure to appear or pay fines and costs

Ieasha Pearl Shabra Moseley, 25, Failure to pay fines and costs

Becky Ann Sauceda, 51, Failure to pay, interfering with officers

Jason Ray See, 34, Consumes intoxicant in public

John Edward Wilson, 34, Failure to appear and pay fines and court costs

Saturday

Janie Mae Davis, 51, Larceny

Johnny Ray Embers, 59, Grand larceny

Tony A. Garcia, 40, Possession of Schedule I or II substance

Tedrick Cordell Shivers, 39, Driving with revoked or suspended license

Cole Anthony Tedford, 23, Public intoxication

Sunday

Kellie Renee Kelso, 22, Failure to pay fines and costs, larceny

Brenda Lee Ortiz, 23, Failure to pay fines

Jaromie Lee Theis, 39, Canadian County hold

John Dalton Zinn, 45, Beckham County hold

Monday

James Allen Ray Lemmon, 34, Failure to pay fines and costs

James Paul William Martens, 35, Driving with a breath alcohol content of 0.08 or more

Jason Tyler Nieto, 24, Possession of controlled dangerous substance

Elizabeth Perez-Ramirez, 34, Failure to pay and appear; child support

Tuesday

Betty Ann Hooper, 31, Driving with a suspended or revoked license

Candace Michelle Gross Jones, 47, Driving without proper license plate and with a suspended or revoked license