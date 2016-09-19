Locals to offer state feedback

Members of the Jackson County Community Health Action Team or JCCHAT met Wednesday for their monthly meeting at the Jackson County Memorial Hospital.

The JCCHAT is an umbrella organization that oversees the work of six or more volunteer teams, each with its own unique approach to improve local quality of life.

Each organization presented the progress it has made in the month of August.

October’s meeting will present a different schedule. In lieu of the usual meeting, the committee is scheduled to host the 2016 State of the State Listening Session.

Altus is only one of five communities in the state selected to host this session. Members of JCCHAT and professionals from around the city will be asked to participate in a 90-minute session designed to assist the State of Oklahoma through feedback to make a more user-friendly program that can be used throughout Oklahoma’s many communities that reach out to educate the public through organizations like JCCHAT.

Members hope to invite business owners, medical providers, faith-based leaders and military members, just to name a few, to represent their diverse circles.

The criteria used to chose session participants is a noticeable change in activity within a community’s service organizations such as the JCCHAT and its committees or sister organizations.

The session is slated for 11:30 a.m. Oct. 12, when the next JCCHAT meeting was originally scheduled to take place.

In the future, committee members plan to educate the public about the different types of insurance, underage drinking and driving, and establish responsible beverage service training for those serving alcohol.

For more information, contact JCCHAT Chair Debbie New at 580-482-7308.

By Katrina Goforth kgoforth@civitasmedia.com

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-481-1221, ext. 2077.

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-481-1221, ext. 2077.