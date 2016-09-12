Pathways lit brightly for parents

Elizabeth Moon, executive director of Life Services at Pathways, has been with the organization for four and a half years. When she took the job in 2012, she, the office manager and one volunteer were working to keep the doors open.

“We’re standing room only in this building,” Moon said. “From the one volunteer we started with, we have 13 volunteers studying to or already working with clients.”

Life Services at Pathways is a not-for-profit, faith-based organization that serves Jackson, Greer, Kiowa, Harmon and Tillman counties. It offers pregnancy testing, ultrasound services to determine viable pregnancy, and education on disease prevention, abstinence, pregnancy, abortion, and adoption for both men and women. The Earn While You Learn program provides parents with the opportunity to earn points toward baby supplies such as diapers, car seats, and clothes while offering parents education and support.

The staff at Life Services undergo nursing competency training and counseling training, and have seen 123 unique clients, including men and women, since the beginning of the year.

Volunteers and staff at Life Services at Pathways do not only offer counseling and medical services, but also give baby showers, promote the organization, and do things like painting and remodeling in anticipation to expand.

Life Services is currently working on a new building at 1721 N. Main St. in Altus. The staff members hope to be moved into the new facility by November, relying on volunteers and donated labor to accomplish this goal.

“We’ve got nearly everything we need for the new building,” Moon said. “It’s all been donated, from televisions for ultrasound viewings to furniture for our counseling room.”

Life Services at Pathways has worked with Jackson County Memorial Hospital’s Dr. Pamela Hyde from the beginning.

“She’s indispensable for the medical operations and makes herself available to us,” Staff Nurse Patricia Snelling said. “She provides the expertise that we would be lost without.”

Paula Peterson, a member of the board of directors, began Beds for Babies, a program that provides a safe place for infants and babies to sleep and educating parents about the importance of safe sleep. This program continues to serve clients bringing home newborns.

The organization also hopes to expand its post-abortion counseling services in the form of small groups.

Since January 2016, the staff at Life Services has administered 25 pregnancy tests, performed 22 sonograms, and counseled clients in more than 400 sessions. The organization is only open two very busy days a week.

For more information, call 580-477-4400 or visit altuspathways.com.

Newborn necessities available to Earn While You Learn clients. Katrina Goforth | Altus Times
Life Services at Pathways building at 115 W. Walker St. in Altus becomes too small for expanding organization. Katrina Goforth | Altus Times

By Katrina Goforth kgoforth@civitasmedia.com

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

