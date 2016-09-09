Police log for Sept. 7-8

Incidents
Wednesday
12:33 a.m., Ambulance service, 20525 E. CR 156
2:31 a.m., Verbal threats, 411 E. Nona St.
6:36 a.m., Ambulance service, 3801 Heritage Trail
10:16 a.m., Property found, 509 S. Main St.
10:49 a.m., Domestic disturbance, Katy Drive and South Navajoe Street
12:11 p.m., Ambulance service, 110 E. Bradford St.
2:43 p.m., Trespassing, 700 E. Broadway St.
3:31 p.m., Larceny, 2500 N. Main St.
5:27 p.m., Ambulance service, 1101 Union Circle, Apt. 13
8:59 p.m., Accident with no injuries, 1404 W. Frisco St.
9:15 p.m., Ambulance service, 1129 W. Davis St.
10:52 p.m., Fire, 20438 E. CR 158
11:21 p.m., Loud unusual noise, 400 block of North Julian Street
Thursday
3:53 a.m., Burglary, 1104 E. Cherry St.
5:56 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 808 W. Sutherland St.
Arrests
Wednesday
Adam Gordin Gomez, 29, Public intoxication
Richard Isrrael Lujan, 33, Lewd behavior to a minor
Yusleny Ramirez Marquez, 27, Petit larceny
Misty May Lea Price, 31, Failure to appear or pay fines