Family services focus on parenting

The Community Health Team met for a regular monthly committee meeting Sept. 7 to discuss services provided throughout the City of Altus, Altus Air Force Base and the surrounding communities.

The group of representatives from Parent Pro, Red Rock Behavioral Health Services, Altus Air Force Base Family Advocacy, Oklahoma State Department of Health and Youthcare of Oklahoma met to discuss the ways their organizations are progressing in areas of child abuse and neglect, trauma informed care and connection to community resources.

Parent Pro is beginning a pilot program on parent and child interactions scheduled to last six weeks and beginning noon Sept. 28. These sessions are intended to help parents learn to interact with their children in a way that fosters positive development. Sessions cover child growth, ways of communicating, cognitive processes, and emotional responses. For more information on this program, contact Jonathan Snyder at 580-482-7308 or jonathans@health.ok.gov.

The committee also discussed the addition of medical services to the Oklahoma Health Care Authority program Health Homes that now offers comprehensive services to clients. This organization works to remove the stigma of mental health issues to better reach those in need of assistance. The addition of medical services will further allow them to help those in need of both mental and medical care.

Also discussed among the committee was the need for single family support groups, further Trauma Informed Care training for those involved in child care services and organizations, and addressing and working to prevent domestic violence.

For more information contact Debbie New, chair of the Jackson County Community Health Action Team or JCCHAT at 580-482-7308.

By Katrina Goforth kgoforth@civitasmedia.com

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

