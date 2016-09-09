Commissioners discuss detention services

The board of Jackson County Commissioners met at the county courthouse 9 a.m. Sept. 6 to discuss the week’s business.

Commissioners considered monthly reports from the assessor’s, treasurer’s, sheriff’s, and district attorney’s offices for the month of August, as well as reports from the health department. No issues were found and all were approved by the board.

The board also considered the action on a pre-existing agreement between Jackson County and CommunityWorks LLC that allowed for the use of detention facilities at the Cleveland County Regional Juvenile Detention Center should the need ever arise.

Previously, Jackson County paid a rate of $24.34 a day per juvenile. The new contract with CommunityWorks LLC did not change that rate for fiscal year 2017 from July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2017. The motion was approved.

Also on the commissioners’ agenda was a second contract with CommunityWorks LLC that would continue an agreement approved in 2015 for the use of Pottawatomie County Juvenile Detention Center or Carter Hall by Jackson County at a rate of $24.34 a day per juvenile. The updated contract was approved as the rate did not change from the last fiscal year and would extend to fiscal year 2017.

CommunityWorks LLC is a privately owned and operated Oklahoma for-profit organization in Norman that offers programs and services for children, adults and families. These include mental health services, case management and referral services, geriatric services, juvenile detention services, trauma therapy and continuing education opportunities.

Commissioners also considered the Emergency Management Program Grant contractual agreement between Jackson County and the State of Oklahoma for the 2017 fiscal year. This contract was also approved by the board of commissioners.

No new business was brought before the board on Sept. 6.

The next County Commissioners Meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 12 in the county commissioners’ office at the Jackson County Courthouse.

For more information, contact the commissioners’ office at 580-482-4420.

By Katrina Goforth kgoforth@civitasmedia.com

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.