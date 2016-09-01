Police log for Aug. 29-31

Incidents

Tuesday

12:06 a.m., Remove subject, 709 W. Liveoak St.

12:36 a.m., Motorist assist, 800 E. Nona St.

12:56 a.m., Traffic stop, 100 block of Wayne Avenue

1:34 a.m., Traffic stop, 2400 E. Broadway St.

2:59 a.m., Check subject, 519 N. Hightower St.

3:03 a.m., Traffic stop, 1200 Canterbury Blvd.

3:28 a.m., Request for extra patrol, 307 E. Main St., Eldorado

4:21 a.m., Property damage, 607 E. Liveoak St.

5:43 a.m., Serving warrants, 904 George St.

7:13 a.m., Stolen property, 509 S. Main St.

7:40 a.m., Ambulance service, 1010 Katy Drive

7:48 a.m., Motorist assist, Main Street and Falcon Road

7:59 a.m., Fire and EMS alarm check, 509 S. Main St.

8 a.m., Code enforcement, 713 and 721 S. Julian St.

8:48 a.m. Stray dogs, 509 S. Main St.

9 a.m., Animal report, North Ridge Boulevard and Park Lane

9:05 a.m. Domestic disturbance, 620 W. Broadway St.

9:57 a.m., Dead animal, Tennis court

10:06 a.m., Follow up investigation, 1601 S. Park Lane

10:27 a.m., Residential alarm, 508 Peacock Lane

10:36 a.m., Follow-up investigation, 400 N. Park Ave.

10:55 a.m., Follow-up investigation, 1038 Dill St.

11:05 a.m., Follow-up investigation, 508 Peacock Lane.

11:35 a.m., Receive information on break-in, 512 Mars St.

12:04 p.m., Traffic stop, 2728 N. Main St.

12:40 p.m., Reckless driving, North Main Street

1 p.m., Mediflight, 1200 E. Pecan St.

1:01 p.m., Follow-up investigation, 1509 N. Willard St.

1:39 p.m., Check suspect, 1800 Hunters Point Circle

1:49 p.m., Remove subject, 1501 E. Broadway St.

2:29 p.m., Inmate transport, 600 S. Main St.

2:43 p.m., Escort oversize load, West of city

3:03 p.m., Unknown trouble call, 414 S. Carver Road

3:03 p.m., Juvenile in need, North Veterans Drive

4:35 p.m., Check subject, 111 N. Hudson St.

4:59 p.m., Domestic disturbance, 711 W. Commerce St.

5:37 p.m., Burglary, 1040 Elk St.

5:43 p.m., Fraud, 509 S. Main St.

5:44 p.m., Escort oversize load, West of city.

6:24 p.m., Traffic stop, 1000 E. Broadway St.

6:44 p.m., Traffic stop, Junior high school

6:46 p.m., Harassment, 1413 Vicksburg Circle.

7:24 p.m., Traffic stop, 200 block of South Park Lane

7:39 p.m., Traffic stop, United Grocery

7:53 p.m., Escort, Junior high school

8:36 p.m, Larceny shoplifting, 2500 N. Main St.

9:09 p.m., Reckless driving, 2500 N. Main St.

9:18 p.m., Fight, 516 E. Sutherland Ave.

9:35 p.m., Report of stolen property, 101 E. Commerce St.

11:06 p.m., K-9 vehicle search, Soccer fields

11:11 p.m., Check subject, 700 block of Kathy Avenue

Wednesday

1:34 a.m., Traffic stop, 100 block of A Street

2:24 a.m., Traffic stop, 900 E. Broadway St.

2:40 a.m., Traffic stop, 800 E. Tamarack Road

2:40 a.m., Vicious animals, Stripes store

2:50 a.m., Traffic stop, Park Avenue and Walnut Street

3:20 a.m., Verbal threats, 901 N. Navajoe St.

4:35 a.m., Ambulance service, Olustee

6:54 a.m., Larceny bicycle, 509 S. Main St.

7:10 a.m., Reckless driving, Hickman and Davis streets

7:31 a.m., Traffic stop, 2000 block of Flamingo Lane

7:37 a.m., Traffic stop, 700 block of Lark Street

Arrests

Monday

Joshua Michael Chester, 25, Domestic abuse; assault and battery

Gerald Diaz, 33, Failure to appear or pay fines; burglary in second degree; public intoxication

Debra Roberts Dimmett, 57, Failure to pay child support

Tristan Scott Howard, 22, Contempt of court

Charlie Elizabeth Mckenzie, 21, Hold only, Tillman County

Connie Wayne West, 52, Failure to pay or appear; first degree robbery, domestic abuse

Tuesday

Teandre Dezar Carruthers, 18, Failure to pay or appear; unauthorized use of vehicle

Johnny Francisco Angelo Maldonado, 29, Contempt of court

Crystal Ornelas, 28, Driving without a license—released

Wednesday

Clinton Dale Block, 52, Failure to pay or appear for child support

Teandre Dezar Carruthers, 18, Failure to pay or appear; unauthorized use of motor vehicle

Michael Pete Isham, 48, Consume or inhale intoxicants in public place; threaten act of violence

Johnny Francisco Angelo Maldonado, 19, Contempt of court

Connie Michelle Means, 19, Possession of a controlled dangerous substance

Gale Dean Mitchell, 56, Failure to pay fine or cost

Crystal Ornelas, 28, Operating a motor vehicle without a license

Jeremy David Stuart, 27, Petit larceny