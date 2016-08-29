Safety top priority after four fatal collisions

With another summer coming to a close, Oklahoma drivers are taking every chance they can to get in one last weekend vacation. But after a string of fatal collisons throughout the state over the weekend, safety is a top priority.

The first of four fatal weekend collisions occured Friday evening around 7:30 on Interstate 40 westbound in Yukon, Oklahoma in Canadian County.

Though the cause of the collision and the details are still under investigation, a 2015 Lexus GX460 driven by Nhut Hong Nguyen, 58, of Oklahoma City was involved in a vehicular accident involving four pedestrians: Kaylee Renee Hamilton, 23, of Fort Cobb, OK, David Paul Vallerand, 43, of Okarche, OK, Dexter Emmanuel Pierce, 37, of El Reno, OK, and Logan Allen Castleberry, 25, of Geary, OK.

Hamilton and Vallerand were pronounced at the scene by emergency medical services and transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City.

Pierce was treated for minor injuries and released, while Castleberry was transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City with internal injuries to the trunk and leg injuries. He has been listed in stable condition.

The driver, Nguyen, was transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City with unknown injuries. His condition is still unknown at this time.

Around 8:00 Friday evening, August 26, three miles west of Bokchito Road in the Albany Community near Durant, OK, Bryan County, Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a collision on state highway 70E.

A 1995 Dodge Pickup driven by William Minyard, 20, of Bennington, Oklahoma travelling eastbound on state highway 70E struck a 2015 Peterbilt semi carrying an over-sized load travelling westbound on sh70E.

Minyard hit the over-sized load while passing the semi driven by Oscar Martinez, 38, of Monterrey, Mexico. He was transported to Brown’s Funeral Home in Durant, OK after being pronounced dead at the scene due to massive injuries.

Responders found the odor of alcohol on Minyard. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Sunday, August 28, at approximately 5:00 a.m., Sean Hayward, 24, of Grove, OK, was travelling in a 1998 Chevrolet pickup southbound on county road North 630 north of Grove, OK in Delaware County when he lost control of his vehicle and made impact with a tree.

Hayward was speeding and not using a seatbelt at the time. The vehicle’s airbags did not deploy. Responders detected the odor of alcohol at the scene.

Hayward was pronounced at the scene from massive injuries that he sustained during the collision. He had been pinned from approximately 4:48 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. when responders came to the scene. He was transported to Nichols Funeral Home in Grove, Oklahoma.

Sunday, August 28, around 8:00 a.m., eight miles south of Davis, OK in Murray County, a 1996 Chevrolet Camaro 2D driven by a juvenile male, 15, of Dickson, OK was travelling southbound on US77 at a high rate of speed, failed to negotiate a turn, crossed the center line, and overcorrected to the right.

The vehicle entered into a broad-slide and completed two full turns before landing on its wheels. The driver was ejected approximately 139 feet from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene from head and internal trunk injuries and transported to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home in Ardmore, OK.

The driver was not using a seatbelt, and the vehicle’s airbags did not deploy.

Law enforcement officers will be watching over Labor Day weekend for drivers not adhering to traffic laws and speed limits in order to prevent more accidents like these from occurring.

By Katrina Goforth

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077

