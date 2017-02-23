Master Sgt. Edmund Dawejko, 19th Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape noncommissioned officer in charge, completes a pre-flight rig check for Tech. Sgt. Jerrod Mink before a nearly 13,000-foot high-altitude, low-opening or HALO jump Feb. 17 at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The training was a combined effort of the Arkansas National Guard’s 77th Combat Aviation Brigade and the 19th Operations Support Squadron’s SERE specialists.

