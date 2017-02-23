Altus Air Force Base missions funded through 97th Comptroller Squadron

ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE — Money has a big effect on the mission and the 97th Comptroller Squadron makes sure the base has the funds to keep planes in the air and keep money in the pockets of local airmen.

“We fund the mission,” said Airman 1st Class Brandon Bray, 97th Comptroller Squadron financial services technician.

Executing more than $130 million for the base during fiscal year 2016, the squadron personnel oversee projects such as funding the Air Force KC-46A Pegasus tankers, the Government Travel Card Program, travel vouchers and more.

While budgeting the mission may not be the most exciting task in the world, it is one of the most necessary.

“Without the money and budgeting, we wouldn’t know what we can afford, what we can do and what we can’t do,” said Airman 1st Class Jessica Micare, 97th Comptroller Squadron financial services technician.

But the mission is not the only thing the squadron affects. Another other role is to ensure all military and civilians are paid properly.

“We help customers with their entitlements, base pay, basic allowance for housing, basic allowance for sustenance and other the financial matters,” Micare said.

The customer-service side of finance includes questions that members have about their pay, inprocessing, outprocessing and helps members go through official channels when there is a discrepancy on their leave and earnings statements.

Without the 97th Comptroller Squadron, the process of fixing Air Force members’ pay would be more difficult. When a member’s pay has a discretion, the squadron works with the Defense Finance and Accounting Service, the office paying airmen, to correct the issue. It is important to ensure service members are paid correctly to mitigate the impact it could have on mission accomplishment and airmen financial compensation.

“No money, no mission,” said Tech Sgt. Shaun Houser, 97th Comptroller Squadron noncommissioned in charge of customer service. “If a member doesn’t have a paycheck coming their way, they’re not working on the mission, they’re at finance trying to fix it. If we don’t have funding to build new infrastructures for the KC-46, we’re not getting the KC-46.”

From budgeting the mission to assisting airman with pay issues, the 97th Comptroller Squadron maximizes resources and provides world-class customer service for airmen at home and abroad.

Finance office workers continually look for ways to improve the quality of customer service by offering feedback cards for members who visit their office at Altus Air Force Base.

By Airman Jackson N. Haddon Altus Air Force Base Public Affairs

Reach Airman Jackson N. Haddon at 580-481-7700.

