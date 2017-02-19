Bid for titles comes up short

When the last race was about to begin at the Class 5A State Championship swim meet, the announcer asked members of the crowd to get to their feet and cheer for boys’ teams in the final event of the evening, the 400-yard freestyle relay at the Jenks Aquatic Center in Jenks.

The Bulldogs were out of the running for their third consecutive state championship, but were still in the top 10 despite a rebuilding year after graduating 10 seniors from last year’s championship team.

“The boys, of course, we knew we were down after losing the seniors from last year, but we were very pleased,” Coach Linda Wiginton said. “They finished seventh overall and in a field of about 48 teams, that’s not bad. We had lots of personal bests times and if the kids give you their personal bests on any given day, that’s all you can ask of them.”

With Altus out of the running, the battle for the state title was between Deer Creek, who held a 10-point lead, and the favored Stillwater Pioneers with just one race to go.

The boys’ competition was so close that the final race was determined not only by first and second place, but by third and fourth place as well.

Deer Creek held the lead for most of the event, before Bishop Kelley stole it on the last leg of the relay. Deer Creek touched the wall just a short while later to win its first boys’ state championship in school history. The Bulldogs finished the race in seventh place with a time of 3:39.

“I am very proud of this year’s men’s team. We lost a lot of great senior swimmers last year, but we didn’t let that faze us. The boys stepped up and gave it all in practice and at the meets,” Harrison Spooner said. “I hadn’t made it to the second day the past three years and finally made it this year in the 100-yard breaststroke, but we couldn’t have done it without our great coaches Wig, Michael (Shive) and J.D. (Faulkner). I’m so glad to call myself a Bulldog and be a part of this amazing swim program here in Altus.”

For the girls’ team, the expectation was a battle between the Stillwater Lady Pioneers and the Lady Bulldogs, but there were other teams that pushed Altus to sixth-place overall, while the Lady Pioneers won their third consecutive state championship.

“We thought going in that the girls might place a little bit higher, but after we went through the first day, we realized some of the other schools were a little bit faster and a little bit deeper than we were,” Wiginton said. “But we were really proud. The year before last the girls were 18th, last year we were ninth and this year we were sixth, so we were really proud.”

The sixth-place finish for the girls was a step in the right direction and despite the overall finish, they are proud of their achievement.

“Last year we finished ninth and so to finish this year sixth overall made me so proud of my team,” Lindsay Detwiler said. “The first day, we went all out and all but two of our girls made it to swim the second day which was amazing and got us a lot of points.”

The girls earned a fourth-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

“I feel very good about our finish. I definitely tried my best and I know all the other girls did as well,” Dayna Brown said. “It was a little disappointing that we didn’t win or get second or third, but this is the best the Altus girls’ swimming team has ever done.”

Brown is a senior and was swimming in her final high school meet for the Lady Bulldogs.

“It was definitely emotional, but the mindset was to swim and it didn’t really hit me until the end that it was my final high school swim meet,” Brown said. “But I’m glad that I could make my coach proud.”

Wiginton was with her team during the meet, cheering them on with a smile across her face. Even with a first-place finish out of reach, she was excited with how well they swam.

“Five-A swimming in Oklahoma is getting a lot faster. A lot of the kids in the metroplex are in swim clubs and swim all year around and so we were really pleased,” Wiginton said. “The kind of kids we have, they were worried that we’d be disappointed and we certainly were not. They gave their best and that’s all you can ask of them.”

Canyon Hart placed third in the first heat of the boys’ 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:39.17. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_HartRGB.jpg Canyon Hart placed third in the first heat of the boys’ 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:39.17. Ryan Lewis | Altus Times Bree Barker dives off the blocks during the beginning of the girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_BreeRGB.jpg Bree Barker dives off the blocks during the beginning of the girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay. Ryan Lewis | Altus Times Brianne Loe competed in the first heat of the girls’ 100-yard breaststroke and finished seventh with a time of 1:20.87. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DaynaRGB.jpg Brianne Loe competed in the first heat of the girls’ 100-yard breaststroke and finished seventh with a time of 1:20.87. Ryan Lewis | Altus Times Dayna Brown earned a fourth-place finish in the girls 100-yard breaststroke finishing two seconds ahead of her seventh-place preliminaries finish with a final time of 1:12.33. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DbRGB.jpg Dayna Brown earned a fourth-place finish in the girls 100-yard breaststroke finishing two seconds ahead of her seventh-place preliminaries finish with a final time of 1:12.33. Ryan Lewis | Altus Times From left, Lindsay Detwiler and Alyssa Hargis are teammates any other day but during the first heat of the girls’ 100-yard backstroke they competed against six others for the Lady Bulldogs. Detwiler finished fourth with a time of 1:09.51, while Hargis came in seventh with a time of 1:10.36. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_TwoRGB.jpg From left, Lindsay Detwiler and Alyssa Hargis are teammates any other day but during the first heat of the girls’ 100-yard backstroke they competed against six others for the Lady Bulldogs. Detwiler finished fourth with a time of 1:09.51, while Hargis came in seventh with a time of 1:10.36. Ryan Lewis | Altus Times

Girls finish sixth, boys seventh

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.