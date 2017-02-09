Lady Bulldogs take second at regional meet

The Altus High School swimmers were supposed to travel to Edmond on Jan. 7 to participate in a meet against both Edmond and Stillwater, but the trip was cancelled due to the threat of inclement weather.

It would have been the first opportunity for the Lady Bulldogs to see how they matched up with Class 5A’s first-ranked Stillwater Lady Pioneers.

The Bulldogs had another opportunity when Altus traveled to Edmond for the West Regionals meet last weekend.

The event featured 22 teams and the Class 5A second-ranked Altus Lady Bulldogs were one of the favorites.

There are more Bulldog swimmers than ever and the team retained the majority of veterans from last year’s state meet.

The greatest challenge were the Lady Pioneers who won their second consecutive state championship in 2016.

But when the swimmers took to the water Stillwater won with 360 points to Altus’ 322.

Both teams were far ahead of third-place finisher Carl Albert with 215.5 points.

Carl Albert began by winning the girls’ 200-yard medley relay, while Altus’ Lindsay Detwiler, Brianne Loe, Chealsey Kille and Audrey Cooper finished fourth.

In the boys’ relay, Altus’ L’Donn Ybarra, Harrison Spooner, Hunter Swingle and Demarco De La Paz took sixth.

In the girls’ 200-yard freestyle, Altus’ Kassie Hurst and Detwiler finished seventh and eighth, respectively, while the boys’ Swingle finished sixth and Canyon Hart took ninth.

The Lady Bulldogs tried to gain some ground in the girls 200-yard individual medley when Dayna Brown finished sixth just behind Stillwater’s Raelene Tree, but the Lady Bulldogs also earned points from Loe who took ninth, Lynzie Herron who finished 11th and Alyssa Hargis who finished 14th.

Spooner and Sam Annis finished in the 11 and 13 spots for the Bulldogs to earn the boys a total of 10 points in the event.

Brianne Barker finished third in the girls’ 50-yard freestyle with Cooper, Kille and Aspen Kampa finishing in point-earning positions to draw an additional 33 for the Lady Bulldogs.

Bulldog Chase Hubbard took fourth-place in the boys’ 100-yard butterfly and Hart took fifth-place in the boys’ 500-yard freestyle, earning Altus 29 points.

Altus’ Haleigh Frith took fifth in the girls’ 500-yard freestyle and the Lady Bulldogs’ Hurst, Barker, Loe and Brown narrowly missed a first-place finish in the girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay, falling to Stillwater by less than two seconds.

In the boys’ 500-yard freestyle, Johnnie McKune, Swingle, Ybarra and Hubbard edged Stillwater for third place, winning by just 0.39 of a second.

Hargis and Detwiler finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the girls’ 100-yard backstroke while Hubbard took fourth for the boys in the event.

Brown finished fourth for the Lady Bulldogs in the girls’ 100-yard breaststroke and helped Hurst, Barker and Detwiler take third in the girls’ 400-yard freestyle, while Hart, McKune, Swingle and Hubbard finished third for the boys in the event.

The boys finished fourth with 209 points and will need faster times to compete with Stillwater, Deer Creek and Carl Albert, who finished in the top three spots.

“The girls’ are looking really good as we get closer to the state competition,” Coach Linda Wiginton said. “We’re excited about going up there and competing.”

Wiginton is not the only one excited for state.

“Regionals was amazing. Everyone dropped time and all of our girls made it to the second day, which gained us lots of points against our biggest competitor Stillwater,” Detwiler said. “Our team has worked incredibly hard this season and we are ready for state.”

If the girls win it will be the first state championship for the Lady Bulldogs in swimming. If the boys win, it will be their third consecutive title.

The girls have been waiting for this day for a long time.

“I’ve been on the Altus swim team for four years now and this is the hardest working group of girls yet. We have worked hard since before the school year started and we are definitely going to reap the benefits at state,” Brown said. “Almost every girl who went to regionals made it to state. So we are definitely in the running to take State Championship for Altus, but we could not have make it as far as we have without our coaches. They’re the best an athlete could ever dream of having.”

The state preliminaries are 5 p.m. Feb. 17 and 18.

Dayna Brown battles for a sixth-place finish in the girls’ 200-yard individual medley. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DanaRGB.jpg Dayna Brown battles for a sixth-place finish in the girls’ 200-yard individual medley. Courtesy photos | Ben Brown Harrison Spooner competes in the boys’ 200-yard individual medley. Spooner finished 11th overall in the event. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_SpoonerRGB.jpg Harrison Spooner competes in the boys’ 200-yard individual medley. Spooner finished 11th overall in the event. Courtesy photos | Ben Brown Center, Hunter Swingle leaps off the blocks in the boys’ 200-yard freestyle. Swingle took sixth place overall in the event. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_SwingleRGB.jpg Center, Hunter Swingle leaps off the blocks in the boys’ 200-yard freestyle. Swingle took sixth place overall in the event. Courtesy photos | Ben Brown

Girls take second place, boys come in fourth

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

