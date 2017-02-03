Altus teams fall to MacArthur

When the Altus Bulldogs (4-10) last met the Lawton MacArthur Highlanders (12-6) on the court, the Bulldogs lost 68-59.

The Bulldogs were scheduled to face the Lawton High Wolverines, but the Wolverines had to vacate their win due to a violation of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s rules.

Their opponent was never an issue, and Altus nearly pulled off an upset victory after overcoming a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but the Highlanders made their shots when it counted and rerouted the Bulldogs into the consolation bracket.

When the teams met up again Tuesday in the first game of a four-game home stand for the Bulldogs, a second quarter collapse by the Bulldogs made all the difference in MacArthur’s 54-40 win.

The Bulldogs kept it close in the first quarter and trailed the Highlanders by just three going into the second, but MacArthur pulled away with a 12-1 and the Bulldogs were never able to recover.

Though they fought hard in the third and fourth quarters, MacArthur kept the Bulldogs down with a 9-7 third and a 14-13 fourth to earn the victory.

Carson Pickett led the Bulldogs with 12 points, Keegan Shive had eight, and Davyjon Ford had seven.

Altus hosts Duncan (3-15) on the Clester Harrington Court tonight at 8 p.m.

Lady Bulldogs fall short

The Lady Bulldogs (9-6) beat the Lady Highlanders (9-9) 48-40 back in December and had been on a hot streak before their recent loss to the Elgin Lady Owls in a game they thought they would win.

“We thought we had a good chance of winning against Elgin but I felt like we were giving up by halftime,” said Nia Hill. “We don’t want to have another game like that.”

Though they fell to the Lady Highlanders by a final score of 50-47, their performance was far different from their previous game against the Lady Owls.

“The girls never gave up,” said Coach Stacie Terbush. “They gave a good effort and we finally corrected some problems at the free throw line. We just had too many turnovers.”

MacArthur led Altus by a score of 17-14 after the first quarter and was up 31-27 by halftime.

The Lady Highlanders increased their lead to six after three quarters and even though the Lady Bulldogs rallied to pull within three in the fourth, there was not enough time left on the clock to complete the comeback as Altus fell to MacArthur.

“We hustled and played well, our effort was there,” said Hill. “It’s just we’re an inside shooting team and for us to get things done we really need to work on our outside shooting.”

Jordan Benway was sensational for Altus, scoring 21 points and sinking nine of her 11 free throw attempts and Hill added 10 with eight of those points coming in the second quarter.

The Lady Bulldogs look to rebound when they host the Duncan Lady Demons (9-10) tonight at 6:30 p.m.

By Ryan Lewis

