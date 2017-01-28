Bulldogs ready for rematch at Elgin

Last year was a year filled with many challenges for the Altus Bulldogs men’s basketball team.

They finished the season with just one win, a season opening 69-68 victory over the Elgin Owls. It was the first of two matchups they would have with the Owls that season but the only one they would win.

But this team is a much different group of young men this season. They have four wins in half as many games and even in the games they have lost, they have shown heart by battling until the final buzzer.

They travel to Elgin tonight to take on the Owls (7-7) in their second game with them this season.

Their first game ended in a 35-63 defeat, but it was opening night with the stands packed with Bulldog faithful.

It was their first real taste of competition, and it was being played on the very same night of the Clester Harrington Court dedication ceremony — an evening dedicated to the man who made Altus Bulldog basketball what it is. Though they played hard, it just was not their night.

Now 11 games into their season, they have a bit more experience.

Carson Pickett and Davyjon Ford have been forces for the Bulldogs this season, and they look to continue their roles against Elgin in an attempt to get the Bulldogs back on track.

“I think we’re pretty pumped up to get some revenge, so I think that will go in our favor,” said Pickett. “A win would really help boost the morale and get us up back in the flow.”

Lady Bulldogs hope to avenge loss

The Lady Bulldogs (9-4) also had a rocky 2015-16 season when star Mariah Watson went down with a season-ending ACL tear.

They finished 8-15 but in the two games last season and the one so far this year, they have struggled to conquer the Elgin Lady Owls.

This season began with a heartbreaking loss to Elgin, and it was one that saw Altus control the game and fall only as the last few minutes were ticking off the clock.

But things are different now for them as they have improved tremendously since their early season loss.

It also helps that Watson is back, Jordan Benway has been a solid force, and Nia Hill has emerged as a scoring threat for Altus.

They may have had some trouble beating the Lady Owls in the past, but some of them believe tonight’s game will have a much different outcome.

“We have a really good chance to win and as long as we all play to our highest level, I have no doubts,” said Hill. “After getting beat that first game, it made us work harder in practice to get ready for them. Elgin hasn’t been beaten by Altus’ girls in awhile so we’re ready to change that.”

Tipoff for the Lady Bulldogs is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with the men following at 8 p.m.

From left, Nia Hill moves towards the basket as Mariah Watson pulls up for a jumper. Hill and Watson have both been instrumental in the Lady Bulldogs’ success this season. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_MariahRGB.jpg From left, Nia Hill moves towards the basket as Mariah Watson pulls up for a jumper. Hill and Watson have both been instrumental in the Lady Bulldogs’ success this season. Courtesy Photo | Debra Webb

Altus teams lost opening night matchups

