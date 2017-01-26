Lady Bulldogs coast by Cache

Fresh off their third-place finish in the 45th annual Clester Harrington Shortgrass Tournament, the Bulldogs (4-7) resumed play Tuesday night when they hosted Cache (6-9) on the Clester Harrington court.

But the Bulldog men lost 67-35 when time expired.

Cache jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, but Davyjon Ford answered with one of his own before a Cache jumper made it 5-3.

Carson Pickett gave the Bulldogs their first and only lead of the game with a three of his own, but an 11-0 run by Cache left the Bulldogs behind.

A 7-2 run by the Bulldogs closed the gap to five at the end of the first and a Trevor Williams jumper to start the second quarter brought the Bulldogs within three. But Cache extended its lead back to 11 as time expired in the first half.

The second half was all Cache as the Bulldogs were outscored 13-7 in the third and 21-6 in the fourth allowing Cache to clinch a 67-35 victory.

Keegan Shive led the Bulldogs with 10 and Carson Pickett added seven.

“It was a tough loss. We didn’t play well as a team and we didn’t close on their shooters like we should have,” Pickett said. “It’s a learning experience, just like everything else in life and we have to bounce back stronger and hook up during practice and improve as a team. We have to get everyone on the team focused.”

Girls keep rolling

The 13th ranked Altus Lady Bulldogs (9-4) kept rolling Tuesday when they defeated Cache (2-12) 45-40 behind Nia Hill’s 14 points.

For the third straight game, Hill scored 14 or more. She led Altus in the first quarter, scoring four of the team’s 10 points and helping the Lady Bulldogs take a 10-7 lead over Cache.

But Cache matched Altus’ output of seven to go into the half down by just three at 17-14.

Jordan Benway scored six of her eight points in the third quarter and Mariah Watson chipped in three to increase Altus’ lead over Cache 30-24.

In the fourth and final frame, Hill scored six of her 14 points, Kiandra Knight added four, and Watson sank a three-pointer to secure the win for the Lady Bulldogs by a final score of 45-40.

The Lady Bulldogs have won six of their last seven games and turned around a program that struggled to score in recent years. Watson credits the teams’ morale for their success.

“I like Michael Jordan’s quote, ‘I can accept failure, but I can’t accept not trying’,” she said. “I attribute all of our success to our team’s leadership and positivity, it holds us accountable and moves us forward.”

As for Hill’s recent hot streak, she’s just taking it a game at a time.

“I’m staying focused and relaxed and just allowing the game to come to me,” Hill said. “My teammates are doing a great job of helping me get open and to be in position for high percentage shots.”

The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs are slated to travel to Elgin to take on the Owls’ junior varsity at 4 p.m. Friday and the varsity teams at 6:30 p.m.

Players credit teams’ morale for their success

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.