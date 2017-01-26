Late Murray State surge downs Pioneers

The Western Oklahoma State College Pioneers (15-6) were riding a two-game win streak when the Murray State College Aggies (7-9) came to town for WOSC’s seventh conference game of the 2016-17 season.

The Pioneers’ win streak came to an end Monday night.

It was evenly matched for 18 minutes, until Murray State created space with WOSC. At two minutes until halftime the Aggies were up by five at 41-36.

But WOSC’s Jalen Reeder came up clutch for the Pioneers, sinking two three-pointers in the half’s final 55 seconds to pull within one at 43-42.

But the second half got away from the Pioneers on the road to their sixth loss of the season.

The Pioneers were in a hole early in the second half as Murray State built a lead to seven, but a pair of Jason Saintizaire free throws with 13:40 left on the clock pulled WOSC within four.

Idris Joyner took over for the Pioneers, putting up a layup and getting fouled in the process. Joyner nailed the free throw to pull the Pioneers within one before a Murray State free throw put the score at 77-75.

Joyner added another layup to tie the game with 5:47, but a 6-0 Murray State run put the Aggies ahead 83-77 with 4:06 remaining in the game.

The Pioneers could not overcome the deficit and faded down the stretch as the Aggies increased their lead to nine and Murray State’s Cameron Collier dribbled out the final seconds on the clock.

The 94-85 victory for Murray State was the team’s third straight.

Collier, Chauncey Thomas and Adnan Jahic all had 19 for the Aggies with Collier coming up clutch for Murray State in the final minutes of the game.

Michael Tolbert led all Pioneer scorers with 22, Joyner followed with 18, Reeder had 17, Darron Johnson had 13 and Saintizaire had 11.

“It was a close game throughout,” Coach Rolando De La Barrera said. “We just did not make the plays necessary to close out a game like that and this is the result.”

The Pioneers are not slated to play again until 7:30 p.m. Monday when they travel to Enid to take on the Northern Oklahoma College Enid Jets.

From left, Darron Johnson watches as Jalen Reeder sinks a three-pointer over Murray State’s Cameron Collier. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_JrRGB.jpg From left, Darron Johnson watches as Jalen Reeder sinks a three-pointer over Murray State’s Cameron Collier. Ryan Lewis | Altus Times Jason Saintizaire makes a layup during WOSC’s 94-85 loss to Murray State. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_JsRGB.jpg Jason Saintizaire makes a layup during WOSC’s 94-85 loss to Murray State. Ryan Lewis | Altus Times

WOSC has lost 4 of 7

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.