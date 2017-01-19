Altus Bulldog wrestlers win at district

The Lawton MacArthur Highlanders (5-1) are top-ranked in Class 5A wrestling in the state, according to the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.

The Highlanders lost once all season, 54-16 against the second-ranked Altus Bulldogs.

That was one week ago and the Bulldogs moved on to the next challenge.

They traveled to Midwest City to take on El Reno (3-3), Carl Albert (4-2), and Lawton Ike (0-5) with a district championship on the line.

Carl Albert entered the match ranked 15 in Class 5A, but fell 57-15 to the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs’ battle with El Reno was similar with an Altus 59-13 win and then defeated the Eagles with a 78-6 win to claim the district crown.

As the season unfolded the Altus Bulldogs improved as other teams fought injuries after a long and grueling schedule.

Now at 11-0, their next opponents are the Cache Bulldogs (2-2) they are set to face at 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at Clester Harrington Court at the Altus High School gymnasium.

After Cache, the Bulldogs are scheduled to travel to Stillwater to compete in the 4X4 Tournament.

Last year the Bulldogs took the team title and Altus’ Montorie Bridges won the outstanding wrestler award.

But Bridges is wrestling at the University of Wyoming, so it is time for other Bulldog wrestlers to shine in Stillwater.

On top, Garrett Pride dominates his El Reno opponent in another Altus victory. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_GarretRGB.jpg On top, Garrett Pride dominates his El Reno opponent in another Altus victory. On the right, Josue Arroyo battles for position against his Carl Albert opponent. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_JosueRGB.jpg On the right, Josue Arroyo battles for position against his Carl Albert opponent. In back, Kobi Gomez controls his opponents back in a match against El Reno. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_KobiRGB.jpg In back, Kobi Gomez controls his opponents back in a match against El Reno.

Altus takes first

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

