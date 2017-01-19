Pioneer teams falter against Norsemen

Western Oklahoma State College or WOSC Lady Pioneers have played 13 games and won six of them.

Although they fared better this season than in years past, they suffered their worst loss in Miami against the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Golden Lady Norse or NEO (14-1).

The Lady Pioneers turned the ball over 20 times and struggled to find a rhythm the entire game with a final score of 18-39.

WOSC shot 27 percent from the field compared to NEO’s 48-percent night.

Maria Delgado made eight of her 14 shots for the Lady Norse and led the team with 19 points.

For the Lady Pioneers, Karen Hopkins led the way with 11 and Priscilla Murray followed her with 10.

After winning four straight in the month of December, the Lady Pioneers have lost three, including a double overtime thriller to Connors State on Thursday.

WOSC aims to change that at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when they are slated to host Seminole State.

Men fade down the stretch

The Pioneers (13-5) faced the NEO Golden Norsemen (10-8) shortly after the women’s game ended and although they fared much better, but the Norsemen overpowered WOSC to hand them a fifth loss of the season.

The Pioneers began with a 20-13 lead with eight minutes left in the first half, but the Norsemen battled back and overtook the Pioneers on a three-point shot by NEO’s Dante Jefferson.

With just a few minutes left to play in the first, the Norsemen continued a run to take a 29-25 lead into the second half.

NEO came out of the break on fire and coasted to a 40-27 lead on an 11-2 run.

The Pioneers eventually fell back into a rhythm but it was too little too late as the Norsemen finished them off to win the game 57-46.

Kingsley Sam led the way for the Norsemen with 15 points, Jefferson had 12 and Gabriel Ferreira added 10.

Darron Johnson led all Pioneers with 11 points. Deandre Wynn added eight and Jalen Reeder had six.

WOSC is scheduled to host Seminole State at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

From left, Shaelee Brown moves into position as Priscilla Murray drives for a layup during the Lady Pioneers 89-39 loss to Northeastern Oklahoma State. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_LatinRGB.jpg From left, Shaelee Brown moves into position as Priscilla Murray drives for a layup during the Lady Pioneers 89-39 loss to Northeastern Oklahoma State. From left, Thibault Benabid waits beneath the basket as Michael Tolbert shoots a three-pointer to give the Pioneers the lead during their 57-46 loss to the Golden Norsemen. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TolbertRGB.jpg From left, Thibault Benabid waits beneath the basket as Michael Tolbert shoots a three-pointer to give the Pioneers the lead during their 57-46 loss to the Golden Norsemen.

Norsemen win against WOSC squads

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.