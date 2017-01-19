College veterans to head softball clinic

Velocity Softball owner and Head Coach Joey Stengell has been teaching softball to little girls and young women for more than a year and plans to bring some professionals to town for an upcoming clinic.

“The Velocity Exposure and Skills Clinic is an outstanding opportunity for our local fast-pitch players to get instruction from former University of Oklahoma greats and current college coaches,” Stengell said. “Normally, our players travel to Oklahoma City for an event like this but with our indoor academy, we are about to host these clinics for Southwest Oklahoma players.”

Former OU players slated to attend include Amber Flores, Jadyn Wallis and Whitney Ellis.

Flores is the current head coach of the Seminole State College Trojans, a three-time NCAA All-American, former Team USA member and the first two-time Big 12 Player of the Year.

Wallis is a former OU pitcher and current head softball coach of the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma Drovers.

Ellis is a former All-Big 12 Defensive Team selection and at the catcher position for OU and is currently a member of the Fastpitch Future coaching staff at a training facility in Oklahoma City.

Also scheduled is Bryan Howard, head softball coach of the Northern Oklahoma College Jets. He holds a 243-81 record as a high school coach with two state championships and a 2013 Class 3A Oklahoma Coach of the Year award.

“These coaches have a wealth of knowledge to share with our local players,” Stengell said. “This is all part of our plan to improve fast-pitch softball in our area and provide access to quality instruction.”

Two main sessions are scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 4 and 3:30-5:30 p.m. the same day at Velocity Indoor Softball Academy at 1013 N. Grady St. in Altus for $50 each.

A pitcher and catcher session is scheduled for 2-3:30 p.m. for $30.

Athletes between the ages of eight and 18 are welcome, but space is limited to 25 players per session.

For more information email altusvelocity@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/AltusVelocity.

Coach Joey Stengell puts a group of girls through drills during a Velocity Softball practice.

Veterans to coach

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

