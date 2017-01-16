King, Hardy bring fight night to Altus

In a little over a week, mixed martial artists from across Oklahoma and some surrounding states will be making the trip to Altus to compete in Chaos Combat Fighting Championship’s “Annihilation.”

The event — the first of its kind in Altus in several years — is scheduled to take place at The Skate Place at 200 Todd Lane at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21 with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Although the event has been in the planning stages for a while, it almost did not happened.

“It has been something that we’ve been trying to do, but some people put a very sour taste in my and Mr. King’s mouths,” Hardy MMA’s David Hardy said. “There were people who wanted us to be here, but not a lot of people wanted to help us. It was hard to get keys to see venues and so much other stuff was going on that we just gave up.”

But that is when Jeff Hubert stepped in. Hubert and his wife Karen own The Skate Place and were impressed with the shows that were put on by J.T. King and Hardy.

“I got a call from Jeff out of the blue and he told us he had watched some of our fights online and thought we put on a good show and he wanted us here,” Hardy said. “Once he called me, we started putting this together.”

To organize the event, fighters were brought in from Hardy’s own MMA, Brazilian Jiujitsu, and fitness center, Brandon’s Martial Arts, and other programs from around the state.

Brandon Bryant’s students — locals Dustyn Denton and Steven Williams — will be fighting as well and tickets for the event to support his fighters can be purchased directly from Bryant.

But the fight’s main event features two proven athletes — pro fighters Jeremy Vaughn (4-3) and Charlie Williams (4-0) who own the top 15 rankings in the state in their respective weight classes.

Organizers hope both Hardy and King do well and fans of the sport in Altus will want to bring it back.

“We have more plans — this is just the first one and if it goes well and everyone has a good time, we’ll bring it back here,” said King.

“We have most of our events around Oklahoma City and Weatherford,” Hardy said. “Instead of just having one fight in Altus every six months or once every year, we really want to be able to do it about once every two or three months.”

There is more that goes into an event than most know. Fighters have to be paid, gas is needed for travel, state officials have to be paid, and King has to have insurance for the fighters, spectators and venue before he can even hold the fight.

It becomes expensive, but if the right support is in place, they aim to bring events to Altus for years to come.

“If the support isn’t there, we can’t stay, but the support so far has been really good,” Hardy said. “People know about it and from what I’ve experienced so far, they’re excited about it and we’re excited about it and what we can bring to Altus.”

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at ticketstorm.com, through Hubert at 580-481-0278, or Bryant at 580-471-2219.

Local fighter Steven Williams is scheduled to compete in “Annihilation” on Jan. 21. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DDDRGB.jpg Local fighter Steven Williams is scheduled to compete in “Annihilation” on Jan. 21. Brandon Bryant | Courtesy photos Local fighter Dustyn Denton is scheduled to compete in “Annihilation” on Jan. 21. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DDRGB.jpg Local fighter Dustyn Denton is scheduled to compete in “Annihilation” on Jan. 21. Brandon Bryant | Courtesy photos

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

