Duke girls succeed on the court

Like their male counterparts, the Duke Lady Tigers junior high school basketball team also has been flying under the radar unless one lives in Duke.

The high school Lady Tigers are 8-5 and commanded most of the town’s attention since the season began, but the Lady Tigers at the junior high level have been just as impressive.

They are 8-4, but three of those losses are by a combined seven points. Their first loss of the season came at the hands of the Altus Lady Dawgs in a 46-24 collapse.

But since their most recent loss to Cement, the Lady Tigers have won three consecutive games by a large margin.

In those three games, the Lady Tigers scored 41.3 points per game while giving up just 17.

They averaged 31.8 points per game with a highest single-game total in a 50-6 blowout over Taloga. In that game, Makenzie Pearcy led the Lady Tigers with 23 points — her most of the season — and Cloe Koontz and Madison Toler each had six. The rest of the points came from the sixth-grade members of the team who totaled 15 points in the game.

Pearcy also leads the team in points per game for players who have played in all 12 of Duke’s junior high games. She holds an 8.3 average with Jaden Ruiz coming in second with 4.2.

For the freshman girls who are not regulars on the junior high roster, Kaylie Keck has scored 13.3 points per game in four games, Calebi Cusher has scored nine points per game in four games and Kylee Rice has scored 4.5 in four games.

With the the new year, the junior high school Lady Tigers are starting the last half of their season.

They are slated to resume play 4 p.m. Thursday when they travel to Tipton to participate in the Tipton Junior High Tournament where they are scheduled to take on Tipton “B” as the number one seed.

From left, in white, Calebi Cusher, Chloe Koontz and Jaden Ruiz prepare for a rebound, while Kaylee Keck attempts to block her opponent’s shot and Kylee Rice shifts to help defend. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_JHGirlsRGB.jpg From left, in white, Calebi Cusher, Chloe Koontz and Jaden Ruiz prepare for a rebound, while Kaylee Keck attempts to block her opponent’s shot and Kylee Rice shifts to help defend. Courtesy photo | Dean Rice

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.