Bulldogs ready for the new year

It has been nearly three weeks since the last time an Altus team was in the pool or on the court.

Although the wrestlers will be free of rust once they return from their trip down south, the rest of the teams have had to depend on Christmas break practices to keep well-oiled and ready for the second part of the winter sports season.

The beginning of 2017 brings more to Altus than just a new page on the calendar, it also ushers in the return of Bulldog basketball, swimming and wrestling, leading up to the beginning of the spring sports season.

Jan. 1 also marks the second half of the school year.

At that time, many schools around the state are still competing for a spot in winter season finals as other teams fall by the wayside. Currently, all five Altus teams still have as good a shot to make the postseason.

The first to return are the Altus Lady Bulldogs after a win over the Burkburnett Lady Bulldogs and they are scheduled to take on the 4-2 Lady Big Elks at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 3, while the men’s team takes on the 5-1 Big Elks at 8 p.m.

The Bulldog and Lady Bulldog swimmers are slated to compete against Edmond and Stillwater in a meet at Edmond at 11 a.m. Jan. 7.

The Class 5A third-ranked Lady Bulldogs will take on the first-ranked Stillwater Lady Pioneers and the third-ranked Bulldogs will face the second-ranked Pioneers.

The Bulldog wrestlers are scheduled to travel to a meet in Geary at 5 p.m. Jan. 5 and stay there for the 73rd annual Geary Invitational on Jan. 6-7.

The new year brings a challenge for Altus Bulldog sports as the men’s swim team seeks a third consecutive state championship, the women’s team looks for its first, and the Bulldog wrestlers look for their first since 1995.

The new Bulldogs digital sign tells all who pass to have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_NewYearRGB.jpg The new Bulldogs digital sign tells all who pass to have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Ryan Lewis | Altus Times

Bulldogs ready for the New Year

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

