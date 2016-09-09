Council honors local boy

The Altus Municipal Authority and City Council met 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at the City of Altus Municipal Complex.

The meeting opened with Mark Turvaville of the Southwest Baptist Association leading a prayer followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

Under consideration was the motion to award the bid presented by Techline Inc. of Van Alstyne, Texas for the replacement of damaged utility poles. This measure was initiated by Mike Villareal from Altus Electric. Bids were opened in early August to replace wooden utility poles. Council awarded Techline Inc. the contract with a bid of $18, 172.

Action to approve the a sewer contract “MOD No. 90008” was also brought before the council.

This amendment revised the sewer rate for Altus Air Force Base to $1.37 per thousand gallons with a $10.68 minimum allowed per month from Sept. 1, 2016 to June 30, 2017. The board approved the measure and scheduled the revised rate to begin on the September billing cycle.

The council also considered the purchase of a used utility van, not to exceed $20,000, to transport inmates from the Department of Corrections in Granite. There is no such vehicle waiting to be purchased at this time, but the council approved the motion to allow city officials to purchase one that seats no more than 12 people at such a time as it becomes necessary to do so.

The council also approved the purchase of an Eventide Communications recorder to replace the existing device that has been used by the Altus Police Department for nearly a decade to record radio traffic and has been suffering hardware errors over the last few months. The motion was approved by the council. Via Com in Oklahoma City quoted the cost at $18,000.

The council authorized the mayor to execute any appropriate action necessary with the Bureau of Reclamation to receive a $300,000 grant for the rehabilitation of the Altus City Reservoir.

The council allows audience members to voice their concerns during public comments. At that time, Tim Murphy took the opportunity to honor Dennis Farmer, who requested donations for the animal shelter instead of birthday presents. The Altus Police Department presented Farmer with a framed commemorative coin and newspaper clipping. The boy received a standing ovation from the council.

No new business was brought before the council.

The next regular meeting of the Altus Municipal Authority and City Council is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20 in the council chambers at the City of Altus Municipal Complex.

City council honors Dennis Farmer for his donations to the Altus Animal Shelter. From left are Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy, Farmer and his parents Sandie Roberts and Gary Farmer.

By Katrina Goforth kgoforth@civitasmedia.com

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

