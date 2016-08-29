New construction equals new jobs

On South Main Street this week, drivers may have noticed large mounds of dirt and broken concrete surrounding bulldozers and other construction vehicles between Whataburger and The Plaza Restaurant.

M and B Construction of Altus has been working long hours to break ground on the site of what will be Chicken Express, a fast-food restaurant established in 1988 with locations in Benbrook and Mineral Wells, Texas. Customers can expect chicken for delivery when the franchise opens.

First contracted at the beginning of the summer, M and B Construction began demolition Monday morning and finished tearing out the parking lot across from Red River Federal Credit Union on Tuesday.

Construction officially began Wednesday.

Though not set in stone, according to Raymond Moody of M and B Construction, the projected date for completed construction on the new Chicken Express structure is set for December 2016.

With the addition of Chicken Express to Altus’ lineup of restaurants comes the addition of job opportunities within the community.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Jackson County has an unemployment rate of 4.3 percent. A number that may decrease with the addition of new businesses like Chicken Express throughout the community in the following months.

Construction begins for new Chicken Express restaurant. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_ChickenExpressRGB.jpg Construction begins for new Chicken Express restaurant. Katrina Goforth | Altus Times

By Katrina Goforth kgoforth@civitasmedia.com

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2207.

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2207.