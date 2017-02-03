Bulldog swimmers claim Area Championships

Typically when the Altus Bulldogs men’s and women’s swim teams setup on the blocks, their opponents know they are in for a long day at the pool.

Both the men and women come into every meet with the goal of winning and when they get into the pool, winning has been all but guaranteed for the teams for the past few years.

Their winning ways continued at the Area Championships in Lawton this past Monday.

Combined, Altus claimed 16 of the 22 events on their way to the team titles.

For the Lady Bulldogs, their closest competition was second place Lawton Eisenhower who finished well behind Altus with 41 points to the Lady Bulldogs 183.

The Bulldogs beat out Duncan’s 88, finishing with 134 for the men’s title.

The meet started out with Bulldogs winning five consecutive events before Eisenhower’s Jordan Peacock finished just one second before Altus’ Harrison Spooner in the boy’s 200-meter individual medley just after Altus’ Dayna Brown won the event for the girls.

Altus’ Lindsay Detweiler, Brianne Loe, Brown, and Chealsey Kille finished three seconds ahead of Eisenhower in the girls 200-yard medley relay while L’Donn Ybarra, Spooner, Sam Annis, and Hunter Swingle finished three seconds ahead of Duncan to win the event for the men.

Kassie Hurst took first in the girls 200-yard freestyle and Swingle won it for the men.

After two consecutive second-place finishes for Altus swimming, Ybarra and Hurst got the Bulldogs back on track with wins in the boys 100-yard butterfly and girls 100-yard freestyle.

The Lady Bulldogs controlled the top three spots for the girls 500-yard freestyle while Canyon Hart, John Purdue, and Anthony Basaldua claimed first, third, and fourth place finishes in the boys 500-yard freestyle.

The Lady Bulldogs also took first in the girls 200-yard freestyle relay with the team of Brianna Barker, Hurst, Ally Augustine, and Kille.

Detweiler, Alyssa Hargis, and Lynzie Herron finished first, second, and third in the girls 100-yard backstroke while Ybarra won it for the men.

Brown finished second to Eisenhower’s Deven Speed in the girls 100-yard breaststroke while Spooner claimed the individual title by outlasting three Duncan swimmers.

The Bulldogs finished off the meet by earning wins in both the girls and boys 400-yard freestyle relay.

Barker, Hurst, Loe, and Brown won it for the women while Hart, Gabe Hernandez, Caleb Brown, and Johnnie McKune won it for the men.

With the Area Championships wrapped up, the teams shift their focus to the West Regionals meet in Edmond that is scheduled for today and tomorrow.

“This has been a very exciting season. We have more girls than we have ever had and we are working really hard in practice every day,” said Herron. “We would love to bring home the state title this month. I’m very excited to see what the future holds for us but we couldn’t do it without Wig (Wiginton) and Michael (Shive) who push us every day and remind us that ‘it’s not the hours you put in but what you put in the hours.’”

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

