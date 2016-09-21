Lady Indians toss two no-hitters

The Navajo Lady Indians made a statement Saturday at the Ricky Cargal Memorial Fast pitch Tournament.

That is not to say it was a surprise to all those who have followed them faithfully throughout the season, but considering they are only 6-4 over their last 10 games when they had gone 9-1 over their previous 10, some might have felt they were in trouble.

Those who had believed this was the case, might now be changing their minds after the Lady Indians won three straight in a single day and pitched two no-hitters during that three-game stretch to win it all.

Their first win and first no-hitter came against Olustee in a three-inning crush. The Lady Indians scored eight in the first, 12 in the second and one in the third to win 21-0.

Kalee Cross pitched a near perfect game, striking out four and needing only 30 pitches to put Olustee away.

Gracee Bates was fantastic at the plate earning three hits in three at-bats while scoring twice and bringing in six. Cross was 2-for-2 at the plate with two runs scored and three RBIs — runs-batted-in, while Kaylen Carroll was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and four RBIs and two doubles.

Emmy Cobb had a big home run, going 1-for-1 while crossing home four times and bringing in two.

Game 2: Lady Indians edge Lady Cyclones

The Lady Indians may have come out swinging in their first game of the day, but a much tougher Snyder team kept them on their toes during their second, limiting their previously potent offense to only six hits and two runs.

Tabitha Armstrong pitched all seven innings for the Lady Indians and struck out four, while allowing five hits and only one run during the game.

Navajo took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning and extended its lead to two in the top of the third inning, but Snyder fought back scoring one in the bottom of the fourth to make it a one-point game.

Navajo and Snyder both went scoreless the last three innings, giving Navajo the 2-1 win thanks to the bat and feet of Brooke Burgess who earned two hits in four tries and scored both runs for the Lady Indians.

Armstrong and Kara Cook both were instrumental in bringing Burgess home, earning one RBI apiece .

Game 3: 10 hits, 10 runs

The Lady Indians had to face Snyder for a second and final time to win the tournament.

Snyder kept it close during the previous game, but could not pull out the win and was looking for a different outcome during the second matchup.

But Navajo had something else in mind.

For their second time in three games, the Lady Indians pitched a no-hitter.

This time around, they needed only four innings to beat the Lady Cyclones, winning by a score of 10-0 after plating six runs in the first, three in the second, and one in the third.

Tabitha Armstrong and Kaylen Carroll combined for the no-hitter going three innings and one inning respectively.

Gracee Bates was 2-for-2 during the game, earning two runs and one RBI, while Kalee Cross was also 2-for-2 with one run and two RBI’s.

The win gave the Lady Indians the tournament championship, their 16th win of the season, momentum and a confidence boost as they prepare for Thursday’s district tournament.

