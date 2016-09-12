Duke, Navajo drop one each

Navajo cannot overcome Canute’s four-run third

The Navajo Lady Indians were hoping to go into the weekend with another win, but some late game heroics by the Canute Lady Trojans broke the 4-4 tie and left Navajo on the wrong end of a 7-4 ballgame.

The Lady Indians jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead thanks to three consecutive solid at-bats from Brooke Burgess, Tabitha Armstrong and Gracee Bates.

Bates’ single to right field moved a waiting Burgess across home plate to give Navajo the 1-0 lead. Armstrong was able to advance to third on the play and score on Kalee Cross’ second pitch during her at-bat thanks to a passed ball.

Unfortunately for the Lady Indians, Bates was caught stealing and Kara Cook hit a hard ground ball into a double play to end the inning before any further damage could be done.

The Lady Trojans did not get on the board until the bottom of the third, but when they struck, it was hard and fast scoring all four of their third inning runs in just two at-bats thanks in large part to a three-run triple.

But the Lady Indians fought back in the top of the sixth after a Burgess single to right field put one on base with slugger Armstrong up to bat.

She waited patiently and sent the fifth pitch of her at-bat sailing over the center-field wall for a two-run shot, tying the game at four.

Canute battled back in the bottom of the sixth, getting two consecutive walks. A bunt advanced all runners before a costly Lady Indians’ error allowed Canute to take the lead.

Two at-bats later the Lady Trojans extended that lead to 7-4 and the Lady Indians suffered their eighth loss of the season.

Despite the loss, Armstrong was brilliant at the plate going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI’s —runs-batted-in— including a two-run home run.

Duke loses heartbreaker in final inning

The Duke Lady Tigers held on for six innings and nearly came away with the victory, but fell just short in the final inning to lose to the Cache Lady Bulldogs 2-1.

Neither team could do much in the early going, trading at-bats until the bottom of the fifth when Cache finally made something happen to plate the first run of the game and put themselves in position to win.

But the Lady Tigers did not go down without a fight tying the game at one apiece after an Abby Jones walk led to her stealing second and third before crossing the plate on a passed ball.

In the bottom of the sixth on Caches’ first at-bat, a Lady Tigers’ error allowed a baserunner on first giving the Lady Bulldogs a boost in confidence and shifting the momentum of the game.

The Lady Bulldogs baserunner slowly worked her way around the bases during the next three at-bats before scoring off her teammates single giving the Cache Lady Bulldogs the win with the final score of 2-1.

Kylie Miranda was on the mound for the Lady Tigers and pitched five and two-thirds innings while allowing five hits, zero earned runs, and striking out two.

Calebi Cusher and Kaylee Keck both ended the game with 2-for-3 performances.

By Ryan Lewis

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

