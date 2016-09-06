Navajo softballwins one, dropsone in tourney

The Navajo Junior High Lady Indians hosted the 2016 Shortgrass Junior High Conference Fastpitch Tournament on Friday and Saturday.

The tournament brought in junior high softball teams from Burns Flat-Dill City, Carnegie, Cordell, Hollis, Mangum, Sayre and Snyder for two days of high-caliber softball play between the eight teams.

The Indians began tournament play against the Burns Flat-Dill City Lady Eagles and struck quickly in the bottom of the first by plating five runs to take a 5-0 lead over the Eagles.

Abby Bates and Trinity Rohrer were both hit by pitches to get on base but before Rohrer even had a chance to get on base, Bates stole second and then rounded third and made it home off an error by the Eagles’ center fielder.

Kelly Taylor walked and Mary Stengell singled to second base to bring Rohrer and Taylor home to put the Indians up 3-0. There were several more hits by the Indians to put Gabby Kille, Danielle Cook, and Mattie Weiszbrod on base, and the Indians were able to take advantage, scoring two more times to end the inning with a 5-0 lead.

The Eagles could get nothing going in the top of the first and gave the Indians another offensive possession and ultimately another four runs to add to their lead.

Bates was once more hit by a pitch, but Rohrer got the best of a ball to send it rolling to the shortstop for a single. Bates wasted no time crossing home plate, moving around the bases to score another run for the Indians and help her team take a 6-0 lead.

Taylor struck out swinging, but Stengell cranked a home run over the left field wall to score Rohrer and herself and give the Indians the 8-0 lead. Kille singled and Cook walked to put two more runners on base for the Indians.

Both Kille and Cook were active on the base paths with Kille stealing second, third and home for another score. Cook stole third before getting caught trying to steal home for the final out of the inning. The Indians amassed a 9-0 lead into the bottom of the second inning.

The Eagles finally got on board in the top of the third and it was the only run scored until the top of the fourth when they added two more. Unfortunately for them, it was too little too late as the Indians scored one more on a Rohrer run and held on to the 10-3 lead to win the game.

Mary Stengell led all batters with her 2-for-3 performance with one run scored and four RBIs — runs-batted-in — while Trinity Rohrer led all pitchers with three innings pitched and no runs scored for the Eagles off zero hits.

Round 2: Lady Indians fall in close contest against Hollis

Things looked great for the Indians early on as they answered the Hollis Lady Tigers’ one run in the first with two runs of their own in the third.

Unfortunately, Hollis plated four more runs in the fourth to take a three-run lead over the Indians.

Angela Nichols reached base in the bottom of the third due to an error by the Tigers’ second baseman. Bates could not seem to escape the wrath of opposing pitchers, getting nailed for the third time in two games to get a free base.

Rohrer tripled to right field, scoring both Nichols and Bates for the 2-1 lead. Hollis plated four more runs in the top of the fourth inning and they did so with two early outs, taking advantage of their hot bats and errors by the Indians to take a 5-2 lead going into the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Indians gave it all they had in the bottom of the fourth, getting hits from Taylor, Weiszbrod, and Haven Gilbert to put two more runners across home plate, but it was not quite be enough and they fell to the Hollis Lady Tigers 5-4.

Trinity Rohrer led all batters with a 1-for-2 showing and two RBIs while Haven Gilbert pitched all four innings, allowing five hits with five runs — all unearned — and striking out six.

The loss put them at 10-3 on the season. Tournament champions will be decided after press time.

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

