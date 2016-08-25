The struggles continue for the Lady Bulldogs

The Lady Bulldogs softball team’s struggle continued, dropping Tuesday night’s contest against the Elk City Lady Big Elks for their fourth loss in five games.

It was a game riddled with errors that prompted Head Coach Joey Stengel to pull Kymbree McKee in the first inning. McKee left the game with two-thirds innings pitched, five runs scored against her with only one earned and two walks.

Alana Lopez served as her replacement, but could not hit her stride, tossing out 101 pitches in four and one-third innings worth of work, striking out two but walking four and allowing eight hits and four earned runs.

The Lady Big Elks dominated nearly the entire game, setting themselves up in a good position to win in the early going with at six-run first inning.

The Lady Bulldogs answered back with three of their own but it would be the only runs they would plate for the remainder of the game.

The Lady Elks on the other hand had an insatiable appetite, plating one run in the second inning, four in the third, one in the fourth and their final four runs in the fifth.

They refused to slow down and show mercy, content only with a powerful showing in which they destroyed their opponent by a large margin.

Craigin Steed led all Lady Bulldog batters with a one hit in two tries with two RBIs — runs-batted-in. Sydney Simmons led in the other run of the Bulldog’s three with one hit on two tries, one run scored and one RBI.

Little else worked out in the Lady Bulldogs favor, but ace Kymbree McKee knows that the season is still young and the Lady Bulldogs are still getting used to a new system with a lot of new parts. McKee and her teammates are not quite ready to throw in the towel just yet.

“It’s a new year, new team and a new coach. We lost four seniors, but we were lucky enough to replace them with four more and the leadership of our seniors has really brought everyone close as a team,” McKee said. “Their motto ‘All for one, one for all’ really identifies with this team. We also lost Coach Stacie Terbush, who we all miss, but gained an enthusiastic coach in Joey. He’s pushing us really hard, learning who we are, and striving to make us better as a team. We’ve come a long ways in a short amount of time, and the team is really looking forward to a great finish.”

The recent struggles have not upset this group of girls. In fact, they have grown because of them.

They have learned a great deal about themselves and each girl they go to battle with and they believe that in the end, they will achieve whatever they put their minds to. Losing is just part of the process.

They also said they have learned more because of the losses and they all have faith in themselves and their teammates to get this team turned around and headed in the right direction.

The Lady Bulldogs will get a short break before traveling to Mangum on Monday to take on the Mangum Lady Tigers and the Granite Panthers.

The Lady Bulldogs infield prepares to field a Lady Big Elks’ hit. The Lady Bulldogs now drop to 4-7 on the season. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_LB-RGB.jpg The Lady Bulldogs infield prepares to field a Lady Big Elks’ hit. The Lady Bulldogs now drop to 4-7 on the season. Ryan Lewis | Altus Times

Altus has dropped four of the last five games

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.