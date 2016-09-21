Girls take first, boys third

Wet and muddy conditions did not deter the Altus High School and Altus Junior High School cross-country teams as they traveled to Cameron University in Lawton on Friday to take on teams from across the northwestern and southwestern parts of the state.

The AHS Lady Bulldogs ran their way to a first place finish, beating second-place Lawton Eisenhower by 10 points and third-place Chickasha by 48 points.

Freshman Beth Garrison continues led almost the entire 5K course before being overtaken 20 feet from the finish line by Eisenhower’s Mariah Leonard, who took first with a time of 21:56, leaving Garrison just three seconds behind her.

But Garrison’s teammates Olga Lopez and Francis Tapia wrapped up the third and fourth place spots, while Grace Hernke and Itzel Florez took 10th and 11th to help propel the Lady Bulldogs to the team title.

Chauncey Beckner finished 13th, Autumn Goodwin finished 14th, Hadley David finished 16th, and Leeliana Villarreal finished 21st for the Lady Bulldogs to complete the team victory.

Meanwhile, the men’s team finished third at the meet, falling to first place Lawton MacArthur and second place Comanche, but getting a third-place finish from runner Ryan Oden who completed the 5K course in 17:57.

Alan Palestino finished 22nd and was followed by Calvin Wagoner in 26th, Jovani Cardona in 35th, Trevor Busy in 36th, and Josh Baker in 37th. Also for Altus were Abron Hernandez in 47th and Jon Wathen in 52nd to complete the men’s team.

Bringing a team title back to Altus were the AJHS Lady Dawgs who cruised to a first place finish over second place Woodward and third place Comanche, with Cayden Beckner taking second overall with a time of 6:04, only two seconds behind first-place finisher Jaylee Miller of Comanche.

Rylee Borrego finished in third and was followed by Sarah Scott in fourth, Anna Merrit in 17th, Grayce Gilliam in 21st, Aprhil Palestino in 22nd, Angel Willoughby in 30th, Julianna Flores in 31st, Alondra Ryes in 35th, Kolby Rivas in 45th and Patricia Garrett in 51st.

The AJHS boys took third place as a team with Duncan taking first and Comanche taking second.

Overall, Aiden Kille led Altus with a ninth-place finish with a time of 6:12, while Spencer Hyde finished in 27th, Ben Lifer in 40th, Matt Furfey in 45th and Rawsen Mitchell in 48th to round out the scorers for the Dawgs.

Other runners for Altus were Tristan Gregg in 50th and Robert Brown in 56th.

The 13th ranked AHS Lady Bulldogs and 15th ranked AHS Bulldogs are scheduled to head east with the junior high teams Saturday to compete at Cache.

