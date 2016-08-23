The Altus High School boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams traveled to Elk City on Saturday to compete in their first meet of the year. Bethany Garrison, in the lead, placed fifth overall for the girls while Ryan Oden led the way for the boys. Full results were not available at press time.

The Altus High School boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams traveled to Elk City on Saturday to compete in their first meet of the year. Bethany Garrison, in the lead, placed fifth overall for the girls while Ryan Oden led the way for the boys. Full results were not available at press time. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_BethGarrison-RGB.jpeg The Altus High School boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams traveled to Elk City on Saturday to compete in their first meet of the year. Bethany Garrison, in the lead, placed fifth overall for the girls while Ryan Oden led the way for the boys. Full results were not available at press time. Courtesy photo | Robert Garrison