Warriors tame Bulldogs

The Anadarko Warriors (18-4) hosted the Altus Bulldogs (5-14) in the first of Altus’ last two games of the regular season schedule.

The Bulldogs started slowly against Class 4A’s ninth-ranked Warriors, losing by a final score of 70-32.

Anadarko started off hot making the first three field goals before the Bulldogs’ Trevor Williams got Altus on the board with a two-point shot.

But the Warriors answered his shot with a three-pointer that put them ahead 10-2. Altus’ Jeremi Barnes sank a two-point field goal to pull Altus within six, but the Warriors surged ahead of the Bulldogs on a 20-0 run that began in the first quarter and extended into the second.

Altus’ Hunter Webb broke the Warriors’ stride with two points of his own.

In the first quarter the Warriors outscored the Bulldogs 22-4 and Anadarko continued to punish Altus the on the hardwood, making three from beyond the arc, a couple of two-pointers and a pair of free throws to extend their lead to 37-6 before Altus’ Keegan Shive added two points to the Bulldogs total.

Anadarko outscored the Bulldogs 5-4 in the closing minutes to take a 43-12 lead into the half.

In the third quarter, Johnny Esquivel gave the Bulldogs a boost by sinking two back-to-back shots before a Jeremi Barnes made a field goal to pull within 30.

But the Warriors answered with an 8-3 run to close the third and took a 55-21 lead into the fourth frame.

The Bulldogs defense tightened in the third quarter and continued in the fourth.

After being outscored 22-4 in the first and 21-8 in the second, Altus was overshadowed by just seven combined points in the third and fourth quarters.

The Warriors began the final quarter by making four consecutive free throws before Davyjon Ford matched their total with two back-to-back field goals. Esquivel added two more points before Anadarko made it back to the free-throw line on a Carson Pickett foul.

After Anadarko converted attempts at the line, Webb chipped in another field goal for the Bulldogs, but the Warriors answered with two of their own.

Esquivel made Altus’ last two points before Anadarko closed out the game on a 7-0 run to earn the 70-32 victory.

Esquivel led the Bulldogs with 11 points, Barnes added five, and Webb and Ford both chipped in four.

It was the Bulldogs’ seventh loss in the past eight games with a lone win against Woodward.

“I think for the most part, we weren’t focused. On some plays we would go down and there would be two guys on one man and they’d get a wide open layup or a three,” Pickett said. “For the most part, it was just the small stuff. After the win against Woodward, some of us got on cloud nine a little.”

The Bulldogs are slated to close out the regular season 7:30 p.m. Friday on the road in Lawton when they take on the Lawton MacArthur Highlanders (12-10).

This is the third time the Bulldogs have faced the Highlanders. Lawton beat Altus 67-58 in the semifinals of the Clester Harrington Shortgrass Invitational and 54-40 on Jan. 31.

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

