Linebacker Hunter Cleveland overcomes the odds

When the Altus Bulldogs completed their magical state championship season at the end of 2015, Hunter Cleveland watched it from the sidelines.

Just a year before, Cleveland began his career as a Bulldog with a sensational sophomore campaign. He led the team with nearly 14 tackles per game.

But before his junior year began, Cleveland tore his right ACL in a team camp.

Cleveland opted for a knee brace and went back to practice.

“Hunter is the definition of an Altus Bulldog. He attacks life with courage and tenacity and is loyal to the community of Altus,” Head Coach Todd Vargas said. “Hunter is an inspiration not only to our players but also to us as coaches.”

Unfortunately, it was only the first of the two roadblocks he experienced leading up to the 2015 season.

In the first game of the year against Vernon, Cleveland tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus in his other knee.

“It was just a freak accident, that’s the only way to describe it,”Cleveland said. “I kept trying to play but my knees kept buckling.”

So Cleveland took a break from the sport he loved to have both of his knees surgically repaired. But the mental and physical obstacles nearly made him walk away from the game.

“Back when I played my sophomore year, you know I wouldn’t say I was taking things for granted, but people always say every play might be your last and you just never really think about that,” Cleveland said. “The mental blocks were bad but the physical ones were worse. I was wanting to go 100 miles per hour, that’s how I’ve always been, but I couldn’t. The doctors didn’t want me to play and so when I finally got back on the field, I savored every moment.”

Cleveland’s return against Del City was huge for him and his team.

“I didn’t even know I was going to play until the day before the game,” he said. “The doctor came up to me when we were doing our walk-through for the game and said he was going to let me play, but I wasn’t a starter at that time so I didn’t know when I would get to play. They just kinda threw me in there and I think it was the second play I was in there. They sent me on a blitz and I broke through the line and got a sack.”

Despite only playing six full games, Cleveland made 61 tackles — 10 of which were for a loss.

“A leader is someone who inspires one to dream more, do more, and be more,” Vargas said. “Hunter fosters all of those in my life and inspires, encourages and empowers all those he meets.”

His performance was enough to earn him a spot on the Oklahoma Coaches Association’s All-State football team, a great accomplishment considering his challenges.

“I was with my dad building fence when I got the call from Coach Vargas and he told me I made the All-State team,” Cleveland said. “I was surprised after not playing a full season and coming off two knee surgeries. I wasn’t really 100 percent until towards the end of the season.”

A week later, he received another call from Vargas.

“I was hanging out with some friends when he called again and told me he had some more good news,” Cleveland said. “He told me I won the Bob R. Williams Award, which is awarded to a player who overcomes obstacles to participate in high school athletics. Winning those awards ultimately gave me a sense of accomplishment for overcoming everything I faced.”

One of two Altus players selected to the All-State football team, Cleveland is set to join defensive back Sha’Quan French on the field to play for the All-State West team this summer.

After graduation, Cleveland said he wants to attend a military school.

“Hopefully, I’ll be attending the Air Force Academy. I’ve got all my applications put into that,” Cleveland said. “I’ll know for sure in March.”

At right, Hunter Cleveland coaches a city league football team. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_CoachingkidsRGB.jpg At right, Hunter Cleveland coaches a city league football team. Courtesy photos | Victoria Cleveland From left, No. 85 Hassan Foye runs to assist on a tackle made by No. 32 Hunter Cleveland. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_TackleRGB.jpg From left, No. 85 Hassan Foye runs to assist on a tackle made by No. 32 Hunter Cleveland. Courtesy photos | Victoria Cleveland Cleveland http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_HunterRGB.jpg Cleveland Courtesy photos | Victoria Cleveland

Linebacker ableto beat the odds

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

