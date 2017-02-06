Lady Indians improve to 20-2

The Navajo Lady Indians (20-2) played one of their best games of the 2016-17 basketball season recently and extended their win streak to four games when they hosted the Mangum Lady Tigers (13-6).

Although the Lady Tigers are well equipped to go toe-to-toe with any of the best teams in Class 2A, Navajo proved they are on a different level this past Tuesday in their 56-26 win over the Lady Tigers.

The Lady Indians were able to achieve the victory by playing an outstanding game on both ends of the court.

“It was our most efficient offensive game of the season,” said Coach David Doss. “We also played great defense by forcing 19 turnovers. It was an all-around great effort by the team.”

The turnovers certainly helped the Lady Indians who started quickly by taking advantage of Mangum’s miscues and turning them into points to build a 15-7 lead after one quarter of play.

Though their first quarter was impressive, the Lady Indians tightened up their defense in the final quarter of the first half and held Mangum to just two points while pouring in 15 of their own.

At the half, the Lady Indians had a firm grasp on the lead at 30-9 but still had energy left to burn and points to score, coming out of the break to outscore the Lady Tigers 12-9 to enter the fourth quarter up 42-18.

Navajo added 14 in the fourth and final frame while limiting the Lady Tigers output to eight en route to the Lady Indian’s 19th victory of the season.

Emmy Cobb, who leads the team with 17.6 points per game, added another impressive game to her resume by making 75 percent of her shots, including 5-of-6 three-point buckets for 22 points.

Tabitha Armstrong added 10 points and Julia Pelletier chipped in seven for the Lady Indians.

In two games this season, Navajo has won both.

The first was in the Best of the Southwest tournament’s championship game where the Lady Indians ran away with the 51-37 victory behind Cobb’s 21 points and Armstrong’s 17.

The Lady Indian’s 20th victory of the season came against Duke on Thursday night in a game they won 43-29.

Navajo will travel to Tipton on Monday with tipoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Now 20-2 on the season

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

