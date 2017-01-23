Altus faces Lawton High in semifinals of Shortgrass

When the first day of the Clester Harrington 45th annual Shortgrass Tournament came to an end, four teams secured a shot in Friday’s semifinals.

Of the four games played, two of them came down to the wire before a clear-cut winner was able to separate from the pack and make a move.

The Christian Homeschool Sports Ministries Crimson Knights (8-12) made the more than six-hour trip from Spring, Texas — a suburb of Houston — to Altus to face the Star Spencer Bobcats (7-4).

The game was close with both teams hoping to escape the first round with a win, but the Knights prevailed with an 81-76 win to advance to the semifinals.

Their opponent is the tournament’s reigning champion Lawton Eisenhower Eagles (6-3) who dominated the Lawton High junior varsity squad to pick up an 81-45 victory.

For the second group, the Lawton High Wolverines (8-4) had their hands full against the Lawton MacArthur Highlanders (7-6) who held a 50-40 lead early in the fourth quarter. The Wolverines answered by stealing the ball four times on a 9-0 run.

Lawton High’s Tre Vaughn — 18 points — sank a three-point shot to take the lead from MacArthur. The and Highlanders battled back, but Lawton won 64-60.

The Wolverines then faced Altus (3-5), who bounced back from a six-game skid against another Houston team, the Homeschool Christian Youth Association Warriors (1-18).

The Altus Bulldogs’ Carson Pickett hit two three-point shots early to put the Bulldogs up 10-2 and they held the lead through the first and second quarters.

The Bulldogs outscored the Warriors 21-10 in the second and 15-13 in the third. The Warriors outscored the Bulldogs 15-13 in the fourth, but the Bulldogs took the 63-45 win to clinch a spot in the semifinals.

Pickett led the Bulldogs with 18 points, Keegan Shive added 11 points and Johnny Esquivel chipped in six.

The semifinals were set for 6 p.m. Friday with Christian Homeschool Sports Ministries and Lawton Eisenhower battling it out for a chance to go to the finals 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Altus and Lawton High were scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m. for the final spot.

By Ryan Lewis

