Navajo and Hobart play for championship

The Navajo Lady Indians (15-1) showed their skill again in the semifinals of the Tri-County Tournament beating Leedey (11-8) by a score of 66-58.

Navajo’s Emmy Cobb scored 19 points on 50-percent shooting, but Tabitha Armstrong led the Lady Indians with 20 points on 58-percent shooting, while dishing six assists and making four steals.

Kalee Cross scored 13 and added seven rebounds, four assists and five steals.

Navajo’s win clinched a spot in Saturday’s championship game against the Hobart Lady Bearcats (11-3).

The Lady Bearcats played their best basketball of the season to pull off an upset victory over last year’s Tri-County championship winning Mangum Lady Tigers.

Each of their games was decided in overtime with Hobart upsetting the Lady Tigers in a 60-58 opening round classic with a final shot in the closing moments of the game to seal the victory.

Hobart faced a similar situation in its semifinal matchup with Sayre, but the Lady Bearcats took the 49-42 win to advance to the finals.

The championship game will be the first time the Lady Bearcats and the Lady Indians have crossed paths this season, leaving third place up for grabs with Leedey (12-8) and Sayre (10-3) squaring off at 3:40 Saturday.

Mangum (7-5) and Hollis (6-8) were slated for a consolation game at 4 p.m. Friday, while Snyder (2-9) and Cordell (6-6) were scheduled to play for the final spot at 6:40 p.m.

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.