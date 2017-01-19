2017 Clester Harrington 45th Annual Shortgrass Tournament begins

Former Altus High School men’s basketball coach and National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee Clester Harrington created the Shortgrass Invitational Tournament in 1972.

The Clester Harrington Shortgrass Tournament has a 44-year history of hosting some of the best teams in Oklahoma and has attracted teams from as far away as Houston — one of which has been a regular in the tournament for the last decade.

Harrington’s Altus Bulldogs won the first three championships of the tournament, starting with a 63-59 win over the Chickasha Fighting Chicks in 1972, a 70-64 win over the Yukon Millers in 1973 and a 69-61 win over Oklahoma City Classen in 1974.

Since then, the Bulldogs won the championship six more times

Last year the Lawton Eisenhower Eagles or Ike — who were the tournament champions in 2013-14 and runners-up in 2014-15 — won the championship, upending Houston’s Homeschool Christian Youth Association or HCYA in the finals by a score of 77-67.

On Thursday the reigning champions defend the title against a field of teams.

“I’ve been in the shortgrass as a player and a coach,” Eisenhower Coach Todd Millwee said. “There have been a lot of good games and memories in this tournament and we treat tournaments just like the state tournament. You have to play great three days in a row.”

Now in its 45th year, longtime participants like Ike, MacArthur, Lawton High, CHSM, and HYCA are returning. Gone from the competition are Dallas Homeschool Athletic Association and the Altus junior varsity squad, but Oklahoma City’s Star Spencer and Lawton High’s junior varsity are fielding teams.

Star Spencer (7-3) starts the tournament at 3 p.m. Thursday taking on Christian Homeschool Sports Ministries (7-12) or CHSM — one of two Houston-area teams.

Last year’s championship winning Ike (5-3) is scheduled to face Lawton High’s junior varsity squad at 4:30 p.m.

Lawton High (7-4) is slated to take on Lawton MacArthur (7-5) at 6 p.m. and Altus (2-5) takes the court against last year’s championship runner-up Houston’s Homeschool Christian Youth Association (1-17).

The tournament is being played on the Clester Harrington Court at the Altus High School gymnasium at 400 Park Ave. in Altus with a 10-minute break between each game.

By Ryan Lewis

