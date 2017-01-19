Tri-County tournament kicks off at WOSC

The Great Plains Bank Tri-County High School Basketball Tournament got underway Monday afternoon at Western Oklahoma State College’s gymnasium when the Navajo Lady Indians (14-1) stepped onto the hardwood to take on the Snyder Lady Cyclones (2-8).

It did not take long for the Lady Indians to claim a 78-10 victory over the Lady Cyclones.

In two head-to-head matchups, the Lady Indians averaged 73.5 points per game while Snyder averaged 14.5.

Emmy Cobb was the difference maker for Navajo, scoring a season-high 30 points on a 75 percent shooting night. Cobb also dished five assists, secured three rebounds and stole the ball five times.

Gracee Bates added 11 points, four steals, five rebounds, and six assists to the Lady Indians’ total and Tabitha Armstrong had nine points, five steals, five rebounds and six assists.

With Monday’s victory, the Lady Indians advanced to the semifinals of the Tri-County tournament to take on Leedey (11-7) at 6:40 p.m. Thursday.

Leedey advanced to the semifinals by way of a 43-21 win over Cordell (6-5).

With their losses, Cordell and Snyder are scheduled to face off 6:40 p.m. Friday in the consolation semifinals.

In the men’s bracket, Cordell (10-3) continued a run of success against Hollis (2-11) and came away with a 58-32 victory to move on to the semifinals.

This was the second game between the two teams and Cordell also took the first contest 58-30 on Dec. 2.

Cordell is set to face the winner between Navajo (5-9) and Mangum (7-4).

The last time Navajo and Mangum were on opposing sides of the court was at the Best in the Southwest tournament and Mangum came away with a 59-45 win.

Leedey (15-3) battled Snyder (5-9) to an 84-52 finish, advancing to take on the winner between Sayre (4-7) and Hobart (8-4).

The tournament resumed Tuesday night. Semifinals are scheduled to begin 4 p.m. Thursday and the championship games are slated for 6:20 p.m. Saturday for the women’s game and 7:40 p.m. for the men’s game.

