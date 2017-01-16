Bulldogs fall to Anadarko teams

The Altus Bulldogs and the Lady Bulldogs recently played their first home games of the new year when the Anadarko Warriors (6-2) and Lady Warriors (8-3) came to town for a battle on the Clester Harrington Court.

The Warriors began their game against the Bulldogs on a 9-2 run that Altus’ sharpshooter Carson Pickett tried to cut into with two consecutive shots from beyond the arc to make the score 14-8.

But the Warriors closed out the first with an 18-10 lead.

A 10-0 run by Anadarko to begin the second, forced the Bulldogs to play catch-up, but the only points Altus scored during the quarter came from a Tayon Batiste two-point jump shot and a pair of free throws from Hassan Foye.

The Warriors outscored the Bulldogs 23-4 to take a commanding 41-14 lead into the half.

The Bulldogs battled back in the third and fourth quarters, holding the Warriors to 13 in the third and just nine in the fourth, but the deficit was too great to overcome and the Warriors won with a final score of 63-40.

Pickett led the team with nine points, all of which came from the three-point line. Trevor Williams added six and Keegan Shive added five.

For the women’s teams, it began heavily in the favor of the Lady Bulldogs.

Altus started the game with Nia Hill scoring 12 of her season-high 16 points in the first quarter to help the Lady Bulldogs build a 22-13 lead going into the second.

But the Lady Warriors held Altus to just two points in the second quarter on a Mariah Watson bucket and scored 13 points to take a 26-24 lead into the half.

In the third, Altus received six points from Jimmie Dollins, four from both Hill and Jordan Benway and three from Watson to close the gap to one with the Lady Warriors hanging on to a 42-41 lead heading into the final frame.

The Lady Warriors three-point shot came alive in the fourth with three separate players knocking one down from long range. Altus held on when Watson made all four of her free throw attempts and Benway added seven points of her own.

Still, Altus fell by a final score of 55-54 for the fourth loss of the season.

Hill had a team-high 16 points, Benway had 14, Watson had 12, and Dollins had 10 for the Lady Bulldogs.

All athletic events scheduled for Friday have been cancelled as winter weather moves into the area, but the Lady Bulldogs (7-4) and the Bulldogs (2-5) will be back on the court 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday, respectively, when they take on the Clinton Red Tornadoes men and women’s teams in Clinton.

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

