Navajo takes second at tournament

The Navajo Lady Indians’ first action of the new year took them to Seiling where they participated in the Ward Center Classic basketball tournament.

For their first game of the tournament, the Lady Indians took on and destroyed Burns Flat-Dill City on their way to a 62-16 victory.

Emmy Cobb led the way and was the only Lady Indian’s player in double digits as she racked up 26 points on an 11-of-14 shooting night. In addition to being a perfect 7-for-7 in the two-point range, Cobb also made four of her seven shots from beyond the arc.

Gracee Bates scored nine and hauled in 10 rebounds and Julia Pelletier scored eight for Navajo.

The win moved them on to a next round matchup with the 9-6 Vici Lady Indians.

The game was much closer but Navajo earned the 53-46 victory with three double-digit scoring performances from three of its top players.

Bates scored 15 and had nine rebounds, falling just one rebound short of a double-double — a performance in which a player accumulates two double-digit number totals in points, rebounds, assists, steals or blocked shots.

Cobb continued on her three-point hot streak, sinking four of her five attempts on her way to 14 points and Cambrie Thornton had 11.

With the win, the Lady Indians moved on to the finals and played against their toughest matchup of the season in the Class A first ranked 10-1 Seiling Lady Cats.

The Lady Indians kept it close through one quarter and trailed by just two points heading into the second quarter, but at that point the Lady Cats started to pull away, outscoring Navajo 13-9 to take a 25-19 lead into the half.

In the third quarter, the Lady Indians battled back and took a 32-30 lead midway through the quarter, but Seiling held Navajo scoreless for the remainder of the third and went into the final frame with a 36-32 lead.

The Lady Cats outscored Navajo 13-7 in the fourth to secure a 46-39 victory and win the championship.

Cobb had 13 points, Kalee Cross had 10, Tabitha Armstrong had nine, and Bates had five points and 12 rebounds.

The loss was the first of the Lady Indians’ season. They are now 12-1 and are slated to play at Hollis at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

