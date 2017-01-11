Lady Bulldogs win at Chickasha classic

The ninth annual Chickasha Basketball Classic suffered a setback when winter weather rolled through the state Thursday night and Friday morning. All games scheduled for Friday were postponed until Saturday and several of the tournament’s teams pulled out altogether.

But even with snow and ice still covering much of the ground Saturday, the Lady Bulldogs did not to let the snow deter them and made the 100-mile trip to Chickasha to face the hometown Lady Chicks.

They should have been paired with the Cache Lady Bulldogs who beat Chickasha 41-35 the night before the snow altered the bracket, but for Altus it did not matter who they faced as long as they had an opponent.

Jimmie Dollins spurred the Lady Bulldogs along in the first quarter of their game against the Lady Chicks, scoring four of Altus’ nine first-quarter points. Mariah Watson added two and Haley Jeyja chipped in a three-point shot to put Altus up 9-6 heading into the second.

The Lady Bulldogs continued to produce in bunches before the half and held the Lady Chicks’ offense to just four points. Leyja added another three pointer to her total while Jordan Benway added two, Nia Hill added a bucket and a free throw, and Kiandra Knight sank two free throws to give the Lady Bulldogs a 19-10 advantage heading into halftime.

The Lady Chicks rallied in the third quarter, holding Altus to seven points while scoring eight of their own with Jaycie Brown leading the way with four, but the Lady Bulldogs did not stay down for long and came back strong in the fourth to close out the game .

Leyja added four points to her team-high total, while Watson drained a shot from beyond the arc and Dollins made one of her three free throws and added another bucket to help the Lady Bulldogs win the game by a final score of 36-25.

Leyja led the way with 10 points, Watson had eight, Hill had seven and Dollins has seven to round out the Lady Bulldogs top scorers.

Action was set to resume Monday, but because some teams withdrew, the Lady Bulldogs were set to face Yukon’s junior varsity squad once more and opted out.

“We’re supposed to be in the finals but the bracket is messed up because of Cache and Oklahoma City schools pulling out,” Coach Stacie Terbush said. “Instead of coming back Monday to play Yukon’s junior varsity, we’re going to shift our focus to our game with Anadarko on Tuesday.”

The Anadarko Lady Warriors will come to town to battle the Lady Bulldogs on the Clester Harrington court 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.