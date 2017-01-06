Basketball tournament semifinals scheduled

The Frazer Bank Invitational has been a week-long affair and after a one-night break Wednesday, action resumed at Western Oklahoma State College’s gymnasium Thursday with play between all one-loss tournament teams.

On Tuesday, teams squared off to find out who would advance to the championship semifinals Friday and who would drop to the consolation bracket.

For the men’s teams, the 10-1 Duke Tigers took on the 2-7 Temple Tigers. Duke started off and stayed hot throughout, picking up an 87-49 victory to move on to the semifinals.

The 6-6 Sweetwater Bulldogs earned the bid to play Duke in the semifinals matchup with a 53-38 win over the 5-6 Olustee-Eldorado Eagles.

Duke and Sweetwater are scheduled to square off 5:45 p.m. Friday.

The 9-3 Granite Panthers took on and beat the 3-2 Tipton Tigers, picking up a 55-41 victory to move on to the semifinal round, while the 7-5 Indiahoma Warriors outlasted the 4-7 Blair Broncs 52-38 to move on as well.

Granite is slated to take on Indiahoma at 8:15 p.m. Friday for a shot to move to the championship game on Saturday.

For the girls, the 7-4 Duke Lady Tigers demolished the 2-9 Olustee-Eldorado Lady Eagles 73-18 to move on, while the 1-3 Tipton Lady Tigers picked up their first win of the season in a 53-47 victory over the Indiahoma Lady Warriors.

Duke is slated to meet Tipton in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The 3-8 Sweetwater Lady Bulldogs also earned a semifinals berth after pummeling the 3-6 Temple Lady Tigers 46-22.

The 6-6 Granite Lady Panthers earned their semifinal ticket by running through the 1-7 Blair Broncs by a final score of 57-31.

Sweetwater and Granite are slated to meet at 7 p.m. Friday for a chance at the finals.

The losers in the semifinals are slated to face off for third place — women at 3:40 p.m. and men at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The championship round is scheduled to begin — women at 6:20 p.m. and men at 7:40 p.m. Saturday.

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

