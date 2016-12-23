Lady Bulldogs take out Burkburnett

The Burkburnett Lady Bulldogs’ basketball team had an opportunity to shut the Altus Lady Bulldogs down in the third quarter and they did.

It gave them a chance to force Altus into making mistakes the team had not been making for most of the game as well as a chance to take the lead. But the Altus Lady Bulldogs did their part as well, matching Burkburnett’s defensive effort and holding the Burkburnett Lady Bulldogs to just four points while scoring two themselves.

It was a tightly contested game with Altus holding on to a one-point lead after the first quarter and a three-point lead at the half, but the difference was an 18-14 fourth quarter led by Jordan Benway’s seven points and Jimmie Dollin’s six points that pushed Altus’ lead to five and allowed the team to hang on for the win.

Altus’ Nia Hill — who scored 10 in the game — was the only Lady Bulldog to sink a shot in the third quarter with a two-point bucket that provided a one-point cushion and kept Burkburnett from taking a lead into the fourth and final frame.

Mariah Watson was on fire once more for Altus, scoring a team-high 13 points with three-point shots in the first, second, and fourth quarters, while Burkburnett’s Eternity Jackson had a team-high tying 11 points with nine coming from beyond the arc.

Burkburnett’s Kaci Trahan also had 11 and provided all of the Lady Bulldog’s scoring in the third quarter as she attempted to help her team gain the lead.

But it was a much different game in the fourth when Benway — known more for her game in-and-near the paint — displayed her deep threat ability as well with a shot from the three-point line while Dollin’s caught fire and poured in six of her seven points.

“We shot better,” said Coach Stacie Terbush. “But our ability to block out needs a lot more work and shooting just 44 percent from the free-throw line is not going to work. We are going to have lots of practice over Christmas break.”

Christmas break has begun for the 4-3 Lady Bulldogs and they will not return to action until they travel to Elk City to take on the Lady Elks at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 3, 2017.

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.